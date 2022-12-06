This past year, the Bubby's brand released its Bubby's Baked Brownies, as well as its Bubby's Snickerdoodle Soft Baked Edibles.

Bubby’s Baked Brownies created the world’s largest brownie last year, weighing 850 pounds and containing 20,000 milligrams of THC. It measured 3 feet wide and 3 feet, 15 inches tall. It shattered the world's previous largest brownie (243 pounds) according to the Guinness World Records. Inspired by the original cannabis-infused, homemade brownie, every Bubby’s bite is made from scratch in small batches, and infused with precision-dosed, full spectrum cannabis. Bubby’s comes in three classic confectionery recipes: brownie, chocolate chip, and snickerdoodle.

Bubby’s Snickerdoodle Soft Baked Edibles are small-batch and always made from scratch. The snickerdoodle bites are fresh-baked with cinnamon and sugar and infused with a full-spectrum dose of THC. The suggested retail price is $16.00.