2022 Global Top 100 candy companies
1
Mars Wrigley, div. of Mars Inc.
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cookies/wafers, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, nut candies, nougat, hard candies/mints, chewy candies, jelly beans, gum, energy/snack bars
Headquarters
Chicago, Ill., USA
Confectionery
Sale
$20,000
Chief Officer
Andrew Clarke,
Global President
Employees
34,000 *
Plants
53 *
2
Ferrero Group
Products
Chocolate bars, truffles, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, toffee, hard candies, chewy candies, hazelnut spread, interactive candies, gum, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Luxembourg, Italy
Confectionery
Sale
$14,268
Chief Officer
Lapo Civiletti, CEO;
Giovanni Ferrero, chairman
Employees
37,122
Plants
31
3
Mondelez International
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cookies/wafers, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, nougat, hard candies, chewy candies, chocolate drinks, gum, sugar-reduced candies, snack bars
Headquarters
Chicago, Ill., USA
Confectionery
Sale
$11,775
Chief Officer
Dirk Van de Put,
CEO
Employees
79,000*
Plants
133*
4
The Hershey Company
Products
Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, toffee, nut candies, hard candies/mints, licorice, chewy candies, syrups, cocoa powder, gum, sugar-reduced candies, snack bars
Headquarters
Hershey, Pa., U.S.A.
Confectionery
Sale
$8,971
Chief Officer
Michele Buck, chairwoman,
president & CEO
Employees
16,880 (includes part time)
Plants
14
5
Nestle SA
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cookies/wafers/biscuits, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, toffee, caramel, hard candies, chewy/gummy/jelly candies, chocolate powders/cocoa/spreads, sugar-reduced candies, snack/energy bars
Headquarters
Vevey, Switzerland
Confectionery
Sale
$8,203
Chief Officer
Mark Schneider, CEO;
Paul Bulcke, chairman
Employees
270,000*
Plants
376*
6
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG
Products
Candy bars, chocolate-covered cookies/wafers/biscuits, truffles/filled centers, moulded chocolates, toffee, caramel, nut candies, marzipan, hard candies/mints, chewy/gummy candies, interactive/novelty, chocolate spreads, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Kilchberg, Switzerland
Confectionery
Sale
$4,957
Chief Officer
Dr. Dieter Weisskopf, group CEO
Employees
13,500
Plants
11
7
Pladis
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered biscuits/pretzels, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, toffee, caramel, hard candies/lozenges/cough drops, gummy/jelly candies, cocoa spreads, gum, sugar-reduced candies, energy bars
Headquarters
London, UK
Confectionery
Sale
$3,966
Chief Officer
A. Salman Amin,
CEO
Employees
16,000
Plants
25
8
Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G.
Products
Gummy/chewy/jelly candies, licorice, marshmallow
Headquarters
Bonn, Germany
Confectionery
Sale
$3,300
Chief Officer
Hans-Guido Riegel, managing partner;
Herwig Vennekens & Michael Phiesel, managing directors
Employees
7,000
Plants
16
9
Perfetti Van Melle
Products
Caramel, hard candies/lollipops/mints, gummy/jelly candies, licorice, gum, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Lainate, Italy, & Breda, Netherlands
Confectionery
Sale
$3,018
Chief Officer
Sameer Suneja, CEO
Employees
17,700
Plants
32
10
General Mills
Products
Fruit snacks, fruit roll-ups, cereal/protein bars
Headquarters
Minneapolis, Minn., U.S.A.
Confectionery
Sale
$2,221
Chief Officer
Jeffrey Harmening, CEO
Employees
35,000 (includes part-timers)
Plants
n/a
11
August Storck KG
Products
Chocolate bars/chocolate-covered wafers, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, caramel, toffee, nuts candies, hard candies/lollipops/mints/cough drops, gummy/chewy candies, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Berlin, Germany
Confectionery
Sale
$2,000
Chief Officer
Axel Oberwelland, CEO
Employees
7,000
Plants
3
12
Orion Corp.
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cakes/cookies/snack chips, nut products, gummy candies, gum, protein bars
Headquarters
Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Korea
Confectionery
Sale
$1,890*
Chief Officer
Tam Chul Kon, chairman
Employees
13,000 *
Plants
18*
13
Kellogg Co.
Products
Cereal/snack/protein bars
Headquarters
Battle Creek, Mich., U.S.A.
Confectionery
Sale
$1,323
Chief Officer
Steven Cahillane,
CEO & chairman
Employees
31,000 *
Plants
26 *
14
Simply Good Foods Co.
Products
Chocolate cookies, filled chocolates, chocolate powders/shakes, sugar-reduced candies, energy bars
Headquarters
Denver, Colo., U.S.A.
Confectionery
Sale
$1,097*
Chief Officer
Joseph Scalzo,
president & CEO
Employees
263*
Plants
n/a
15
Delica AG (owns Chocolat Frey AB)
Products
Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, nut barks, marshmallow, gum, sugar-reduced candies, energy bars
Headquarters
Buchs, Switzerland
Confectionery
Sale
$1,080*
Chief Officer
Raphael Gugerli,
CEO
Employees
2,360*
Plants
4
16
Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd.s
Products
Chocolate-covered biscuits/wafers/cookies/pretzels, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, hard candies/lollipops, gum, sugar-reduced candies, energy bars
Headquarters
Osaka, Japan
Confectionery
Sale
$1,067
Chief Officer
Katsuhisa Ezaki,
President & CEO
Employees
5,360*
Plants
10
17
Meiji Co. Ltd.
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered wafers, panned chocolates, nut bars, gummy candies, gum
Headquarters
Tokyo, Japan
Confectionery
Sale
$1,058
Chief Officer
Katsunari Matsuda,
president & representative director
Employees
10,648 *
Plants
13
18
United Confectionery Manufacturers
Products
Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, toffee, lollipops/mints, gummy candies/jelly beans, sugar-reduced candies, cereal bars
Headquarters
Moscow, Russia
Confectionery
Sale
$1,055
Chief Officer
Kirill Butko,
CEO
Employees
23,778
Plants
19
19
Clif Bar
Products
Nut /seed candies, energy chews, protein/energy bars
Headquarters
Emeryville, Calif., U.S.A.
Confectionery
Sale
$1,000
Chief Officer
Sally Grimes, CEO
Employees
1,073
Plants
2
20
Arcor Group
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cookies/wafers/biscuits, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, toffee, nougat, nut/seed candies, brittles, hard candies/lollipops/mints, gummy/jelly/chewy candies, jelly beans, fruit snacks, chocolate sauce/cocoa/spreads, fudge, marshmallow, interactive/novelty, yogurt-covered candies, gum, sugar-reduced candies, protein bars
Headquarters
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Confectionery
Sale
$974
Chief Officer
Luis Pagani,
president & CEO
Employees
20,000*
Plants
19
21
Morinaga & Co. Ltd.
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered biscuits, caramel, jelly candies, fruit chews, cocoa, marshmallow, chocolate frozen desserts
Headquarters
Tokyo, Japan
Confectionery
Sale
$958
Chief Officer
Eijiro Ota,
president & representative director
Employees
1,439 *
Plants
10
22
Cémoi
Products
Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, caramel, toffee, nuts candies, marshmallow, cocoa/spreads, sugar-reduced candies, energy bars
Headquarters
Perpignan, France
Confectionery
Sale
$951
Chief Officer
Patrick Poirrier, president;
Patrick Collin, CEO
Employees
3,400
Plants
14
23
Cacau Show
Products
Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, nut candies, novelty candies, sugar-reduced candies, energy bars
Headquarters
Itapevi, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Confectionery
Sale
$909
Chief Officer
Alexandre Costa,
president
Employees
1,927
Plants
4
24
Lotte Confectionery
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered biscuits/cookies/wafers, seed candies, gum
Headquarters
Seoul, Korea
Confectionery
Sale
$888
Chief Officer
Myung-ki Min, CEO
Employees
9,168
Plants
21
25
Want Want China Holdings Ltd.
Products
Gummy/jelly candies, granola bars
Headquarters
Taiwan
Confectionery
Sale
$848*
Chief Officer
Tsai Eng-Meng,
chairman & CEO
Employees
42,572*
Plants
35*
26
Bourbon Corp.
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered pretzels/cookies/wafers, truffles, panned chocolates, nut candies/bars/bark, hard candies/lozenges/cough drops, gummy candies, cocoa powder/beverages, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Niigata, Japan
Confectionery
Sale
$833
Chief Officer
Yasushi Yoshida,
president
Employees
5,100*1
Plants
9
27
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cookies & pretzels, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, toffee, nut candies, hard candies, licorice/jelly beans, fudge, chocolate popcorn, gum, sugar-reduced candies, snack bars
Headquarters
Carle Place, N.Y., U.S.A.
Confectionery
Sale
$801
Chief Officer
Chris McCann,
CEO
Employees
3,300 yearly; 10,000 seasonally
Plants
4
28
Roshen Confectionery Corp.
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered biscuits, filled chocolates with liqueurs, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, toffee, nut candies, nougat, lollipops, jellies, marshmallow, fudge, gum
Headquarters
Kiev, Ukraine
Confectionery
Sale
$800
Chief Officer
Vyacheslav Moskalevsky,
president
Employees
10,000
Plants
8
29
Crown-Haitai, a Confectionery Group
Products
Chocolate bars, caramel corn, hard candies/mints, chewy candies, gum
Headquarters
Seoul, Korea
Confectionery
Sale
$785*
Chief Officer
Yoon Seok-Bin, CEO;
Yoon Young-Dal, chairman
Employees
1,500*
Plants
3*
30
Orkla, Confectionery & Snacks Div.
Products
Chocolate bars, truffles, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, nut candies/marzipan, lozenges, licorice, marshmallow, gum, sugar-reduced candies, cereal bars
Headquarters
Oslo, Norway
Confectionery
Sale
$779
Chief Officer
Jeanette Havan Fladby,
EVP & CEO of Confectionery & Snacks
Employees
3,281
Plants
12
31
Henry Lambertz GmbH & Co. KG
Products
Chocolate-covered cookies/biscuits
Headquarters
Aachen, Germany
Confectionery
Sale
$773
Chief Officer
Dr. Hermann Buhlbecker,
owner
Employees
3,500
Plants
7
32
PIM Brands Inc. (one of The Promotion In Motion Family of Companies)
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered wafers/cookies, panned chocolates, hard candies, fruit snacks/roll-ups, gummy/jelly candies, yogurt candies, sugar-reduced candies, fruit bars/snack bars
Headquarters
Park Ridge, N.J., U.S.A.
Confectionery
Sale
$700
Chief Officer
Michael Rosenberg,
president & CEO
Employees
750
Plants
3
33
Hearthside Food Solutions
Products
Chocolate bars, cereal bars
Headquarters
Downers Grove, Ill. , U.S.A.
Confectionery
Sale
$661
Chief Officer
Chuck Metzger, CEO;
Richard Scalise, chairman
Employees
2,680
Plants
14
34
Cloetta A.B.
Products
Chocolate-covered wafers, pralines, panned chocolates, toffee, nougat, nuts, hard candies/lollipops, jelly beans/licorice, foam, gum
Headquarters
Stockholm, Sweden
Confectionery
Sale
$650
Chief Officer
Henri de Sauvage-Nolting,
president & CEO
Employees
2,600
Plants
7
35
Bahlsen GmbH & Co. KG
Products
Chocolate-covered biscuits/cake, fruit and nut bars, sugar-reduced candies, cereal bars
Headquarters
Hannover, Germany
Confectionery
Sale
$632
Chief Officer
Phil Rumbol,
CEO
Employees
2,600
Plants
5
36
Baronie Belgium N.V.
Products
Chocolate bars, truffles/filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates
Headquarters
Hamburg, Germany & Brugge, Belgium
Confectionery
Sale
$608
Chief Officer
Fons Walder,
CEO
Employees
1,380
Plants
8
37
Krüger GmbH & Co. KG
Products
Chocolate bars, pralines, moulded chocolates, caramel, toffee, nougat, chewy candies, spreads/toppings/baking chocolate/drinking chocolate, energy bars
Headquarters
Gladbach, Germany
Confectionery
Sale
$590
Chief Officer
Marc Krueger,
CEO
Employees
1,000
Plants
4
38
Griesson de Beukelaer GmbH & Co. KG
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cookies/biscuits, pralines, snack bars
Headquarters
Polch, Germany
Confectionery
Sale
$588
Chief Officer
Lars Engel,
CEO
Employees
2,000
Plants
3
39
Tootsie Roll Industries
Products
Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, hard candies/lollipops, gummy/chewy candies, gum
Headquarters
Chicago, Ill., USA
Confectionery
Sale
$551
Chief Officer
Ellen Gordon,
chairwoman & CEO
Employees
2,200
Plants
8
40
Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co. KG
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered wafer bars, filled bars, yogurt bars, nut bars/marzipan
Headquarters
Waldenbuch, Germany
Confectionery
Sale
$545
Chief Officer
Andreas Ronken,
chairman & CEO
Employees
1,650
Plants
2
41
Valeo Confectionery, part of Valeo Foods Group
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cookies/pretzels, wafers/biscuits, panned chocolates, toffee, caramel, marzipan, nougat, nut candies, hard candies/lollipops/mints, chewy/gummy/licorice/jelly candies, marshmallow, fudge, chocolate spreads
Headquarters
Dublin, Ireland
Confectionery
Sale
$539
Chief Officer
Seamus Kearney,
group CEO
Employees
2,780
Plants
14
42
Universal Robina Corp., subsidiary of JG Summit Holdings Inc.
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered pretzels/biscuits/cookies/wafers, panned chocolates, hard candies/lozenges, chewy candies, marshmallow, chocolate milk/powders, cocoa
Headquarters
Pasig, Philippines
Confectionery
Sale
$538 *
Chief Officer
Lance Gokongwei, chairman;
Irwin Lee, president & CEO
Employees
10,884 *
Plants
40 *
43
Productos Ricolino, S.A.P.I. de C.V., division of Grupo Bimbo
Products
Candy bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, toffees, nougat, hard candies/lollipops, chewy/gummy candies/jelly beans, novelty/interactive candies, marshmallows, gum, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Mexico City, Mexico
Confectionery
Sale
$504
Chief Officer
Fernando Lerdo de Tejada Servitje,
president
Employees
5,764
Plants
4
44
Compania Nacional de Chocolates, subsidiary of Grupo Nutresa S.A.
Products
Chocolate bars, panned chocolates, trail mixes, nuts/seeds, cocoa powders/drinks, sugar-reduced candies, energy/snack bars
Headquarters
Medellin, Colombia
Confectionery
Sale
$493
Chief Officer
Juan Castaneda,
CEO of chocolate division
Employees
3,792
Plants
5
45
Katjes Group
Products
Hard candy/lozenges, chewy/gummy candies, licorice, yogurt gums, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Emmerich, Germany
Confectionery
Sale
$487
Chief Officer
Tobias Bachmuller & Bastian Fassin,
managing partners
Employees
1,500
Plants
8
46
Sunrise Confections, division of Mount Franklin Foods
Products
Nut candies/brittles/snacks, hard candy/mints, gummy/jelly/chewy candies, licorice, jelly beans, fruit snacks, marshmallow, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
El Paso, Texas, U.S.A.
Confectionery
Sale
$480
Chief Officer
Enrique Grajeda,
president & CEO
Employees
3,700
Plants
6
47
Empresas Carozzi SA
Products
Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, toffee, hard candies, gummy candies, sugar-reduced candies, cereal bars
Headquarters
Santiago, Chile
Confectionery
Sale
$475*
Chief Officer
Gonzalo Bofill Velarde, president;
Sebastian Garcia Tagle, CEO
Employees
5,060 *
Plants
5*
48
Fazer Confectionery
Products
Candy bars, chocolate-covered biscuits, filled chocolates/truffles, toffee, caramel, nougat, hard candies/lollipops/lozenges, licorice, yogurt-covered candies, chocolate powders/cocoa, gum, sugar-reduced, snack bars
Headquarters
Vantaa, Finland
Confectionery
Sale
$464
Chief Officer
Markus Hellstrom,
managing director of Fazer Confectionery
Employees
1,900
Plants
2
49
Canel's SA de CV
Products
Caramels, jelly beans, hard candies/lollipops, gum, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
San Luis Potosi, Mexico
Confectionery
Sale
$450
Chief Officer
Roberto Garcia Corripio, president
president
Employees
2,700
Plants
3
50
PepsiCo
Products
Chocolate-covered cookies, chocolate-flavored drinks, snack/cereal bars
Headquarters
Purchase, N.Y., U.S.A.
Confectionery
Sale
$441
Chief Officer
Ramon Laguarta,
chairman & CEO
Employees
267,000 *
Plants
285*
51
See's Candies
Products
Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, toffee, nut candies, hard candies/lollipops, gummy candies, marshmallow, fudge, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
San Francisco, Calif., U.S.A.
Confectionery
Sale
$430
Chief Officer
Pat Egan,
president & CEO
Employees
2,500 annual; 6,000 seasonal
Plants
3
52
Dulces De La Rosa
Products
Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, toffee, marzipan, nougat, hard candies/lollipops, gummy/jelly/chewy candies, marshmallow, gum, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
Confectionery
Sale
$429
Chief Officer
Miguel Angel Michel Velasco,
president
Employees
3,180
Plants
3
53
Delfi Limited
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered wafers/biscuits/cookies, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, nut candies/brittles, nougat, hard candies/lollipops/mints/lozenges, chewy/gummy candies, licorice, hot chocolate, fudge, interactive/novelty candies, spreads, yogurt candies, sugar-reduced candies, snack bars
Headquarters
Singapore
Confectionery
Sale
$408
Chief Officer
Pedro Mata Bruckman, independent non-executive chairman;
John Chuang, executive director & CEO
Employees
2,700
Plants
2
54
Slavyanka
Products
Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, nougat, hard candies, jelly candies, marshmallow, sugar-reduced candies, energy bars
Headquarters
Stary Oskol, Russia
Confectionery
Sale
$400
Chief Officer
Sogulyak Evgenij,
CEO
Employees
6,500
Plants
7
55
Colombina S.A.
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cookies/wafers, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, hard candies/lollipops, chewy/gummy candies, marshmallow, gum, sugar-reduced candies, snack bars
Headquarters
Cali, Colombia
Confectionery
Sale
$393
Chief Officer
Cesar Caicedo,
president
Employees
3,633
Plants
4
56
PT Mayora Indah, Tbk
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered wafers, caramel, nougat, hard candies, cocoa powder/drinks, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Jakarta, Indonesia
Confectionery
Sale
$390
Chief Officer
Andre Atmadja,
CEO
Employees
9,000
Plants
6
57
Solen Cikolata Gida San. Ve Tic
Products
Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, hard candies, chewy candies, novelty candies, gum, sugar-reduced candies, cereal bars
Headquarters
Gaziantep, Turkey
Confectionery
Sale
$370
Chief Officer
Ismail Coban, chairman;
Elif Coban, CEO
Employees
2,000
Plants
2
58
Ricola Ltd.
Products
Hard candy/lozenges, chewy candies, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Luafen, Switzerland
Confectionery
Sale
$367
Chief Officer
Thomas Meier, CEO;
Felix Richterich, chairman
Employees
500
Plants
3
59
Strauss Group
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cookies, caramel, nougat, spreads, gum, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Petach Tikva, Israel
Confectionery
Sale
$360*
Chief Officer
Giora Bardea,
president & CEO
Employees
1,887
Plants
1
60
The Millano Group
Products
Chocolate bars, pralines, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, toffee, gummy candies, hard candies, marshmallow, spreads/powders
Headquarters
Poznan, Poland
Confectionery
Sale
$351
Chief Officer
Krysztof Kotas,
chairman & CEO
Employees
1,500
Plants
3
61
Mederer Susswarenvertriebs GmbH
Products
Gummy/licorice/jelly/chewy candies, jelly beans, fruit snacks , interactive/novelty, and marshmallows
Headquarters
Furth, Germany
Confectionery
Sale
$350
Chief Officer
Robert Maehler, CEO; Stephen Ludwig, COO;
& Fabrice Brettnacher, CFO
Employees
2,700
Plants
4
62
A. Loacker AG/SpA
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered wafers/crème filled wafers, truffles, chocolate moulds, chocolate spreads/cocoa/drinks, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
South Tyrol, Italy
Confectionery
Sale
$327
Chief Officer
Ulrich Zuenelli,
executive chairman
Employees
978
Plants
4
63
Grupo CRM Kopenhagen & Chocolates Brasil Cacau
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cookies, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, toffee, caramel, nut candies, marshmallow, spreads, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Extrema, Minas Gerais, Brazil
Confectionery
Sale
$327
Chief Officer
Renata Moraes Vichi,
CEO
Employees
1,000
Plants
1
64
Gubor Group (aka Ruebezahl-Riegelein Group)
Products
Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, nut candies/bars/bark, gummy/jelly candies, snack bars
Headquarters
Dettingen/Teck, Germany & Cadolzburg, Germany
Confectionery
Sale
$325
Chief Officer
Claus Cersovsky, Peter Riegelein & Ruediger Bonner,
all managing partners
Employees
1,500
Plants
62
65
HALBA, div. of Coop Cooperative (formerly known as Chocolats Halba/Sunray)
Products
Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, nut candies/bars/bark, baking chocolate, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Prattein, Schweiz, Switzerland
Confectionery
Sale
$324
Chief Officer
Andreas Hasler,
CEO
Employees
385
Plants
2
66
Elvan Group
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered wafers/pretzels, truffles/pralines, moulded chocolates, toffee, nut candies, hard candies/lollipops, jelly candies/jelly beans, fudge and marshmallow.
Headquarters
Istanbul, Turkey
Confectionery
Sale
$320
Chief Officer
Mustafa Kadiroglu, chairman
Employees
3,500+
Plants
15
67
Natra SA
Products
Chocolate bars, truffles, moulded chocolates, nougat, cocoa/spreads, sugar-reduced candies, energy candies
Headquarters
Madrid, Spain
Confectionery
Sale
$315 3
Chief Officer
Dominique Luna,
CEO
Employees
1,000
Plants
6
68
UHA Mikakuto Co. Ltd.
Products
Vegan cacao bars, hard candies/lozenges, gummy candies, sugar-reduced candies, granola bars
Headquarters
Osaka, Japan
Confectionery
Sale
$290 *
Chief Officer
Yasumasa Yamada,
president & CEO
Employees
408 *
Plants
4*
69
Fini Golosinas Espana, S.L.U.
Products
Hard candy/lollipops, licorice/jellies, marshmallow, gum, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Murcia, Spain
Confectionery
Sale
$287
Chief Officer
Antonio Sanchez Bernal, president;
Alberto Garcia, managing director
Employees
2,307
Plants
2
70
Bazooka Candy Brands, division of The Topps Co. Inc.
Products
Moulded chocolates, lollipops/hard candies, chewy/gummy candies, interactive/novelty candies, gum, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
New York, New York, USA
Confectionery
Sale
$278
Chief Officer
Tony Jacobs,
president of Bazooka Candy Brands
Employees
200
Plants
1
71
Josef Manner & Co. AG
Products
Chocolate-covered biscuits/wafers/cookies/pretzels, filled chocolates, panned chocolates, toffee, nougat, baking chocolate
Headquarters
Vienna, Austria
Confectionery
Sale
$258
Chief Officer
Mag. Andreas Kutil, CEO; Dr. Hans Peter Andres,
Thomas Gratzer & Mag. Albin Hahn, managing officers
Employees
800
Plants
2
72
Bifa Biscuits & Food Ind. Inc.
Products
Chocolate-covered wafers/biscuits/cookies/cake, filled chocolates, marshmallow, spreads, interactive/novelty candies
Headquarters
Karaman, Turkey
Confectionery
Sale
$250
Chief Officer
Mustafa Pinarbasi,
general manager
Employees
2,500
Plants
1
73
Just Born Quality Confections
Products
Chocolate bars, gummy/chewy candies, marshmallow, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Bethlehem, Pa., U.S.A.
Confectionery
Sale
$245
Chief Officer
Ross Born, CEO; David Shaffer, chairman,
Dale Yale, president & COO
Employees
500
Plants
2
74
Hotel Chocolat Group plc
Products
Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, marzipan, nut candies, hot chocolate/cocoa gin
Headquarters
Royston, Hertfordshire, UK
Confectionery
Sale
$226
Chief Officer
Angus Thirlwell, CEO & co-founder;
Peter Harris, co-founder & development director
Employees
2,000
Plants
1
75
Millennium Chocolate Factory, Malbi Foods LLC
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered biscuits, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, yogurt-covered candies, chocolate powders/cocoa/baking chocolate, nut candies, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Dnepr, Ukraine
Confectionery
Sale
$225
Chief Officer
Yevgeniy Sharynov,
co-owner & CEO
Employees
3,000
Plants
2
76
Toms Gruppen A/S
Products
Chocolate liquor bottles, chocolate bars, truffles/filled chocolates, moulds, panned chocolates, toffee/caramel, marzipan/nougat/nut bars, hard candies/lozenges/mints, chewy candies/ gummies/jellies/licorice, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Ballerup, Denmark
Confectionery
Sale
$224
Chief Officer
Annette Zeipel,
CEO
Employees
933
Plants
5
77
ICAM SpA
Products
Chocolate bars, pralines, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, nut/seed candies, hard candies/mints, jellies/licorice, cocoa powder, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Orsenigo, Italy
Confectionery
Sale
$220
Chief Officer
Angelo Agostoni,
president
Employees
420
Plants
2
78
Zertus UK Holding Ltd., subsidiary of Zertus GmbH
Products
Chocolate bars, truffles, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, nut candies, hard candies, fruit snacks, novelty candies, gum, sugar-reduced candies, cereal/protein bars
Headquarters
Hamburg, Germany
Confectionery
Sale
$217
Chief Officer
Paul Tripp, CEO of Zertus UK;
Alessandra Cama, CEO of Zertus Group
Employees
1,130
Plants
9
79
Elah-Dufour S.p.A.
Products
Chocolate bars, pralines, moulded chocolates, toffee, nut candies/bars, hard candies, jelly/gummy candies, cocoa powders/spreads, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Novi Ligure, Italy
Confectionery
Sale
$200
Chief Officer
Guido Repetto, CEO
Employees
190
Plants
2
80
Kambly SA
Products
Chocolate-covered biscuits/cookies, cookies without chocolate
Headquarters
Trubschachen, Switzerland
Confectionery
Sale
$197
Chief Officer
Dr. Nils Kambly, CEO;
Oscar Kambly, chairman
Employees
535
Plants
2
81
Jelly Belly Candy Co.
Products
Filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, nut candies, lollipops, gummy candies, jelly beans, mellocremes, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Fairfield, Calif., U.S.A.
Confectionery
Sale
$195
Chief Officer
Lisa Brasher, president & CEO
Employees
720
Plants
3
82
Kervan Gida Sanayi Ticaret A.S.
Products
Hard candies/lollipops, licorice/jelly candies/jelly beans, marshmallow, interactive candies, gum
Headquarters
Istanbul
Confectionery
Sale
$193
Chief Officer
Burhan Basar
Employees
2,600
Plants
6
83
Ragolds GmbH
Products
Caramel, toffee, hard candies/mints/lollipops/lozenges, chewy/licorice/gummies/jelly, fudge, syogurt-covered candies, interactive/novelty, caramel/chocolate sauces, gum, sugar-reduced candies, energy/functional candies
Headquarters
Boizenberg, Germany
Confectionery
Sale
$188
Chief Officer
Oliver Schindler, owner
Employees
700
Plants
5
84
Second Nature Brands
Products
Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, caramel, nut/seed candies, chewy/gummy candies, dessert toppings, yogurt-covered candies
Headquarters
Madison Heights, Mich., U.S.A.
Confectionery
Sale
$188
Chief Officer
Victor Mehren, CEO
Employees
400
Plants
2
85
Dori Alimentos
Products
Chocolate lentils, nuts, hard candies/lollipops, gummy/jelly candies, chocolate sprinkles
Headquarters
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Confectionery
Sale
$185
Chief Officer
Vitor Barion, chairman
Employees
2,550
Plants
3
86
Vidal Golosinas
Products
Caramel, toffee, hard candies, chewy candies/licorice, marshmallow, foam, gum, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Molina de Segura, Spain
Confectionery
Sale
$182
Chief Officer
Joaquin Vigueras Miralles, managing director
Employees
1,300
Plants
2
87
Hlebprom
Products
Chocolate-covered cookies/wafers/biscuits, chocolate-covered choux pastries, cereal bars
Headquarters
Moscow, Russia
Confectionery
Sale
$182
Chief Officer
Yaroslav Shadyrya, CEO
Employees
3,927
Plants
4
88
Colian Sp. zo.o.
Products
Chocolate bars, truffles, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, toffee, gummy candies
Headquarters
Opatowek, Poland
Confectionery
Sale
$177
Chief Officer
Jan Kolanski, president & CEO
Employees
1,348
Plants
3
89
Neuhaus Holdings
Products
Chocolate bars, pralines, moulded chocolates, marzipan, nut candies, hot chocolate
Headquarters
Vlezenbeek, Belgium
Confectionery
Sale
$177
Chief Officer
Ignace Van Doorselaere, CEO
Employees
285
Plants
1
90
R.M. Palmer Candy Co.
Products
Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, caramel, nut candies
Headquarters
West Reading, Pa., U.S.A.
Confectionery
Sale
$175
Chief Officer
Richard Palmer Jr., president;
Mark Schlott, COO
Employees
850
Plants
3
91
Ismail Industries Ltd.
Products
Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, toffee, brittles, lollipops, jelly/chewy candies, marshmallow, spreads, gum, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Karachi, Pakistan
Confectionery
Sale
$166
Chief Officer
Muhammad Ismail, chairman;
Munsarim Saifullah, CEO
Employees
2,316*
Plants
10*
92
Kras Food Industry PLC
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered wafers/biscuits/cookies, truffles/filled chocolates, panned chocolates, marzipan, nougat, hard candies/mints, jelly/gummy candies/fruit chews/licorice, chocolate powders/baking chocolate, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Zagreb, Croatia
Confectionery
Sale
$160
Chief Officer
Slavko Ledic,
president of management board
Employees
2,349
Plants
5
93
Konti Group
Products
Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, nuts, jelly sweets, marshmallow
Headquarters
Donetsk, Ukraine
Confectionery
Sale
$160
Chief Officer
Mishalov Sergey, CEO
Employees
8,097
Plants
5
94
Valor Chocolates
Products
Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cookies/wafers, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, nougat bars, nut candies, hot chocolate/cocoa powder/toppings, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Villajoyosa, Spain
Confectionery
Sale
$152
Chief Officer
Pedro Lopez Lopez, executive president;
Valeriano Lopez Lloret, CEO
Employees
347
Plants
2
95
American Licorice Co.
Products
Hard candies/lollipops, licorice/fruit chews, novelty candies, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
La Porte, Ind., U.S.A.
Confectionery
Sale
$150
Chief Officer
John Kretchmer, CEO
Employees
500
Plants
2
96
Tiger Brands Ltd.
Products
Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, caramel, toffee, nougat, hard candies, chewy/gummy/jelly/candies, licorice, marshmallow, energy bars
Headquarters
Bryanston, S. Africa
Confectionery
Sale
$149
Chief Officer
Noel Doyle, CEO
Employees
1500
Plants
2
97
Georgia Nut Co.
Products
Chocolate-covered pretzels, pralines, panned chocolates, caramel, toffee, nut/seed candies, yogurt-covered candies, sugar-reduced candies, functional confections
Headquarters
Skokie, Ill., U.S.A.
Confectionery
Sale
$145
Chief Officer
Rick Drehobl, CEO
Employees
600
Plants
3
98
Nellson LLC
Products
Nutritional bars
Headquarters
Anaheim, Calif., U.S.A.
Confectionery
Sale
$145
Chief Officer
Jean Filion, CEO
Employees
1,400
Plants
3
99
R.C. Purdy Chocolates Ltd.
Products
Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, caramel, toffee, nougat, brittles, chewy candies, ice cream toppings, sugar-reduced candies
Headquarters
Vancouver, British Columbia
Confectionery
Sale
$140
Chief Officer
Karen Flavelle, CEO;
Lawrence Eade, president
Employees
1,100
Plants
1
100
Wawi-Schokolade AG
Products
Chocolate bars, pralines, moulded chocolates, nut candies, chocolate drinks
Headquarters
Pirmasens, Germany
Confectionery
Sale
$139
Chief Officer
Richard Mueller, CEO
Employees
500
Plants
8
Note on methodology:
Sales in red were given in their respective currency and were converted to the U.S. dollar. Exchange rates from Google's exchange calculator which is based on Morningstar for currency and Coinbase for Cryptocurrency
*Includes non-confectionery items
1Includes part-time or temporary workers
2Gubor Group owns 6 plants, but private investors of the shareholder circle of Ruebezahl & Riegelein Group own an addition plant from acquisition of Eichetti
3Natra also has sales of $135 million in industrial goods, for total sales of $450 million. The Athens company has 4,700 direct employees, and another 1,100 through partnerships.
4This number only includes consumer goods.
