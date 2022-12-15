2021 Sweet 60 banner

2022 Global Top 100 candy companies

1

Mars Wrigley, div. of Mars Inc.

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cookies/wafers, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, nut candies, nougat, hard candies/mints, chewy candies, jelly beans, gum, energy/snack bars

Headquarters

Chicago, Ill., USA

Confectionery
Sale

$20,000

Chief Officer

Andrew Clarke,
Global President

Employees

34,000 *

Plants

53 *

2

Ferrero Group

Products

Chocolate bars, truffles, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, toffee, hard candies, chewy candies, hazelnut spread, interactive candies, gum, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Luxembourg, Italy

Confectionery
Sale

$14,268

Chief Officer

Lapo Civiletti, CEO;
Giovanni Ferrero, chairman

Employees

37,122

Plants

31

3

Mondelez International

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cookies/wafers, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, nougat, hard candies, chewy candies, chocolate drinks, gum, sugar-reduced candies, snack bars

Headquarters

Chicago, Ill., USA

Confectionery
Sale

$11,775

Chief Officer

Dirk Van de Put,
CEO

Employees

79,000*

Plants

133*

4

The Hershey Company

Products

Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, toffee, nut candies, hard candies/mints, licorice, chewy candies, syrups, cocoa powder, gum, sugar-reduced candies, snack bars

Headquarters

Hershey, Pa., U.S.A.

Confectionery
Sale

$8,971

Chief Officer

Michele Buck, chairwoman,
president & CEO

Employees

16,880 (includes part time)

Plants

14

5

Nestle SA

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cookies/wafers/biscuits, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, toffee, caramel, hard candies, chewy/gummy/jelly candies, chocolate powders/cocoa/spreads, sugar-reduced candies, snack/energy bars

Headquarters

Vevey, Switzerland

Confectionery
Sale

$8,203

Chief Officer

Mark Schneider, CEO;
Paul Bulcke, chairman

Employees

270,000*

Plants

376*

6

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG

Products

Candy bars, chocolate-covered cookies/wafers/biscuits, truffles/filled centers, moulded chocolates, toffee, caramel, nut candies, marzipan, hard candies/mints, chewy/gummy candies, interactive/novelty, chocolate spreads, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Kilchberg, Switzerland

Confectionery
Sale

$4,957

Chief Officer

Dr. Dieter Weisskopf, group CEO

Employees

13,500

Plants

11

7

Pladis

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered biscuits/pretzels, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, toffee, caramel, hard candies/lozenges/cough drops, gummy/jelly candies, cocoa spreads, gum, sugar-reduced candies, energy bars

Headquarters

London, UK

Confectionery
Sale

$3,966

Chief Officer

A. Salman Amin,
CEO

Employees

16,000

Plants

25

8

Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G.

Products

Gummy/chewy/jelly candies, licorice, marshmallow

Headquarters

Bonn, Germany

Confectionery
Sale

$3,300

Chief Officer

Hans-Guido Riegel, managing partner;
Herwig Vennekens & Michael Phiesel, managing directors

Employees

7,000

Plants

16

9

Perfetti Van Melle

Products

Caramel, hard candies/lollipops/mints, gummy/jelly candies, licorice, gum, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Lainate, Italy, & Breda, Netherlands

Confectionery
Sale

$3,018

Chief Officer

Sameer Suneja, CEO

Employees

17,700

Plants

32

10

General Mills

Products

Fruit snacks, fruit roll-ups, cereal/protein bars

Headquarters

Minneapolis, Minn., U.S.A.

Confectionery
Sale

$2,221

Chief Officer

Jeffrey Harmening, CEO

Employees

35,000 (includes part-timers)

Plants

n/a

11

August Storck KG

Products

Chocolate bars/chocolate-covered wafers, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, caramel, toffee, nuts candies, hard candies/lollipops/mints/cough drops, gummy/chewy candies, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Berlin, Germany

Confectionery
Sale

$2,000

Chief Officer

Axel Oberwelland, CEO

Employees

7,000

Plants

3

12

Orion Corp.

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cakes/cookies/snack chips, nut products, gummy candies, gum, protein bars

Headquarters

Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Korea

Confectionery
Sale

$1,890*

Chief Officer

Tam Chul Kon, chairman

Employees

13,000 *

Plants

18*

13

Kellogg Co.

Products

Cereal/snack/protein bars

Headquarters

Battle Creek, Mich., U.S.A.

Confectionery
Sale

$1,323

Chief Officer

Steven Cahillane,
CEO & chairman

Employees

31,000 *

Plants

26 *

14

Simply Good Foods Co.

Products

Chocolate cookies, filled chocolates, chocolate powders/shakes, sugar-reduced candies, energy bars

Headquarters

Denver, Colo., U.S.A.

Confectionery
Sale

$1,097*

Chief Officer

Joseph Scalzo,
president & CEO

Employees

263*

Plants

n/a

15

Delica AG (owns Chocolat Frey AB)

Products

Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, nut barks, marshmallow, gum, sugar-reduced candies, energy bars

Headquarters

Buchs, Switzerland

Confectionery
Sale

$1,080*

Chief Officer

Raphael Gugerli,
CEO

Employees

2,360*

Plants

4

16

Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd.s

Products

Chocolate-covered biscuits/wafers/cookies/pretzels, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, hard candies/lollipops, gum, sugar-reduced candies, energy bars

Headquarters

Osaka, Japan

Confectionery
Sale

$1,067

Chief Officer

Katsuhisa Ezaki,
President & CEO

Employees

5,360*

Plants

10

17

Meiji Co. Ltd.

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered wafers, panned chocolates, nut bars, gummy candies, gum

Headquarters

Tokyo, Japan

Confectionery
Sale

$1,058

Chief Officer

Katsunari Matsuda,
president & representative director

Employees

10,648 *

Plants

13

18

United Confectionery Manufacturers

Products

Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, toffee, lollipops/mints, gummy candies/jelly beans, sugar-reduced candies, cereal bars

Headquarters

Moscow, Russia

Confectionery
Sale

$1,055

Chief Officer

Kirill Butko,
CEO

Employees

23,778

Plants

19

19

Clif Bar

Products

Nut /seed candies, energy chews, protein/energy bars

Headquarters

Emeryville, Calif., U.S.A.

Confectionery
Sale

$1,000

Chief Officer

Sally Grimes, CEO

Employees

1,073

Plants

2

20

Arcor Group

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cookies/wafers/biscuits, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, toffee, nougat, nut/seed candies, brittles, hard candies/lollipops/mints, gummy/jelly/chewy candies, jelly beans, fruit snacks, chocolate sauce/cocoa/spreads, fudge, marshmallow, interactive/novelty, yogurt-covered candies, gum, sugar-reduced candies, protein bars

Headquarters

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Confectionery
Sale

$974

Chief Officer

Luis Pagani,
president & CEO

Employees

20,000*

Plants

19

21

Morinaga & Co. Ltd.

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered biscuits, caramel, jelly candies, fruit chews, cocoa, marshmallow, chocolate frozen desserts

Headquarters

Tokyo, Japan

Confectionery
Sale

$958

Chief Officer

Eijiro Ota,
president & representative director

Employees

1,439 *

Plants

10

22

Cémoi

Products

Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, caramel, toffee, nuts candies, marshmallow, cocoa/spreads, sugar-reduced candies, energy bars

Headquarters

Perpignan, France

Confectionery
Sale

$951

Chief Officer

Patrick Poirrier, president;
Patrick Collin, CEO

Employees

3,400

Plants

14

23

Cacau Show

Products

Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, nut candies, novelty candies, sugar-reduced candies, energy bars

Headquarters

Itapevi, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Confectionery
Sale

$909

Chief Officer

Alexandre Costa,
president

Employees

1,927

Plants

4

24

Lotte Confectionery

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered biscuits/cookies/wafers, seed candies, gum

Headquarters

Seoul, Korea

Confectionery
Sale

$888

Chief Officer

Myung-ki Min, CEO

Employees

9,168

Plants

21

25

Want Want China Holdings Ltd.

Products

Gummy/jelly candies, granola bars

Headquarters

Taiwan

Confectionery
Sale

$848*

Chief Officer

Tsai Eng-Meng,
chairman & CEO

Employees

42,572*

Plants

35*

26

Bourbon Corp.

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered pretzels/cookies/wafers, truffles, panned chocolates, nut candies/bars/bark, hard candies/lozenges/cough drops, gummy candies, cocoa powder/beverages, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Niigata, Japan

Confectionery
Sale

$833

Chief Officer

Yasushi Yoshida,
president

Employees

5,100*1

Plants

9

27

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cookies & pretzels, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, toffee, nut candies, hard candies, licorice/jelly beans, fudge, chocolate popcorn, gum, sugar-reduced candies, snack bars

Headquarters

Carle Place, N.Y., U.S.A.

Confectionery
Sale

$801

Chief Officer

Chris McCann,
CEO

Employees

3,300 yearly; 10,000 seasonally

Plants

4

28

Roshen Confectionery Corp.

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered biscuits, filled chocolates with liqueurs, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, toffee, nut candies, nougat, lollipops, jellies, marshmallow, fudge, gum

Headquarters

Kiev, Ukraine

Confectionery
Sale

$800

Chief Officer

Vyacheslav Moskalevsky,
president

Employees

10,000

Plants

8

29

Crown-Haitai, a Confectionery Group

Products

Chocolate bars, caramel corn, hard candies/mints, chewy candies, gum

Headquarters

Seoul, Korea

Confectionery
Sale

$785*

Chief Officer

Yoon Seok-Bin, CEO;
Yoon Young-Dal, chairman

Employees

1,500*

Plants

3*

30

Orkla, Confectionery & Snacks Div.

Products

Chocolate bars, truffles, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, nut candies/marzipan, lozenges, licorice, marshmallow, gum, sugar-reduced candies, cereal bars

Headquarters

Oslo, Norway

Confectionery
Sale

$779

Chief Officer

Jeanette Havan Fladby,
EVP & CEO of Confectionery & Snacks

Employees

3,281

Plants

12

31

Henry Lambertz GmbH & Co. KG

Products

Chocolate-covered cookies/biscuits

Headquarters

Aachen, Germany

Confectionery
Sale

$773

Chief Officer

Dr. Hermann Buhlbecker,
owner

Employees

3,500

Plants

7

32

PIM Brands Inc. (one of The Promotion In Motion Family of Companies)

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered wafers/cookies, panned chocolates, hard candies, fruit snacks/roll-ups, gummy/jelly candies, yogurt candies, sugar-reduced candies, fruit bars/snack bars

Headquarters

Park Ridge, N.J., U.S.A.

Confectionery
Sale

$700

Chief Officer

Michael Rosenberg,
president & CEO

Employees

750

Plants

3

33

Hearthside Food Solutions

Products

Chocolate bars, cereal bars

Headquarters

Downers Grove, Ill. , U.S.A.

Confectionery
Sale

$661

Chief Officer

Chuck Metzger, CEO;
Richard Scalise, chairman

Employees

2,680

Plants

14

34

Cloetta A.B.

Products

Chocolate-covered wafers, pralines, panned chocolates, toffee, nougat, nuts, hard candies/lollipops, jelly beans/licorice, foam, gum

Headquarters

Stockholm, Sweden

Confectionery
Sale

$650

Chief Officer

Henri de Sauvage-Nolting,
president & CEO

Employees

2,600

Plants

7

35

Bahlsen GmbH & Co. KG

Products

Chocolate-covered biscuits/cake, fruit and nut bars, sugar-reduced candies, cereal bars

Headquarters

Hannover, Germany

Confectionery
Sale

$632

Chief Officer

Phil Rumbol,
CEO

Employees

2,600

Plants

5

36

Baronie Belgium N.V.

Products

Chocolate bars, truffles/filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates

Headquarters

Hamburg, Germany & Brugge, Belgium

Confectionery
Sale

$608

Chief Officer

Fons Walder,
CEO

Employees

1,380

Plants

8

37

Krüger GmbH & Co. KG

Products

Chocolate bars, pralines, moulded chocolates, caramel, toffee, nougat, chewy candies, spreads/toppings/baking chocolate/drinking chocolate, energy bars

Headquarters

Gladbach, Germany

Confectionery
Sale

$590

Chief Officer

Marc Krueger,
CEO

Employees

1,000

Plants

4

38

Griesson de Beukelaer GmbH & Co. KG

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cookies/biscuits, pralines, snack bars

Headquarters

Polch, Germany

Confectionery
Sale

$588

Chief Officer

Lars Engel,
CEO

Employees

2,000

Plants

3

39

Tootsie Roll Industries

Products

Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, hard candies/lollipops, gummy/chewy candies, gum

Headquarters

Chicago, Ill., USA

Confectionery
Sale

$551

Chief Officer

Ellen Gordon,
chairwoman & CEO

Employees

2,200

Plants

8

40

Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co. KG

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered wafer bars, filled bars, yogurt bars, nut bars/marzipan

Headquarters

Waldenbuch, Germany

Confectionery
Sale

$545

Chief Officer

Andreas Ronken,
chairman & CEO

Employees

1,650

Plants

2

41

Valeo Confectionery, part of Valeo Foods Group

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cookies/pretzels, wafers/biscuits, panned chocolates, toffee, caramel, marzipan, nougat, nut candies, hard candies/lollipops/mints, chewy/gummy/licorice/jelly candies, marshmallow, fudge, chocolate spreads

Headquarters

Dublin, Ireland

Confectionery
Sale

$539

Chief Officer

Seamus Kearney,
group CEO

Employees

2,780

Plants

14

42

Universal Robina Corp., subsidiary of JG Summit Holdings Inc.

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered pretzels/biscuits/cookies/wafers, panned chocolates, hard candies/lozenges, chewy candies, marshmallow, chocolate milk/powders, cocoa

Headquarters

Pasig, Philippines

Confectionery
Sale

$538 *

Chief Officer

Lance Gokongwei, chairman;
Irwin Lee, president & CEO

Employees

10,884 *

Plants

40 *

43

Productos Ricolino, S.A.P.I. de C.V., division of Grupo Bimbo

Products

Candy bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, toffees, nougat, hard candies/lollipops, chewy/gummy candies/jelly beans, novelty/interactive candies, marshmallows, gum, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Mexico City, Mexico

Confectionery
Sale

$504

Chief Officer

Fernando Lerdo de Tejada Servitje,
president

Employees

5,764

Plants

4

44

Compania Nacional de Chocolates, subsidiary of Grupo Nutresa S.A.

Products

Chocolate bars, panned chocolates, trail mixes, nuts/seeds, cocoa powders/drinks, sugar-reduced candies, energy/snack bars

Headquarters

Medellin, Colombia

Confectionery
Sale

$493

Chief Officer

Juan Castaneda,
CEO of chocolate division

Employees

3,792

Plants

5

45

Katjes Group

Products

Hard candy/lozenges, chewy/gummy candies, licorice, yogurt gums, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Emmerich, Germany

Confectionery
Sale

$487

Chief Officer

Tobias Bachmuller & Bastian Fassin,
managing partners

Employees

1,500

Plants

8

46

Sunrise Confections, division of Mount Franklin Foods

Products

Nut candies/brittles/snacks, hard candy/mints, gummy/jelly/chewy candies, licorice, jelly beans, fruit snacks, marshmallow, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

El Paso, Texas, U.S.A.

Confectionery
Sale

$480

Chief Officer

Enrique Grajeda,
president & CEO

Employees

3,700

Plants

6

47

Empresas Carozzi SA

Products

Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, toffee, hard candies, gummy candies, sugar-reduced candies, cereal bars

Headquarters

Santiago, Chile

Confectionery
Sale

$475*

Chief Officer

Gonzalo Bofill Velarde, president;
Sebastian Garcia Tagle, CEO

Employees

5,060 *

Plants

5*

48

Fazer Confectionery

Products

Candy bars, chocolate-covered biscuits, filled chocolates/truffles, toffee, caramel, nougat, hard candies/lollipops/lozenges, licorice, yogurt-covered candies, chocolate powders/cocoa, gum, sugar-reduced, snack bars

Headquarters

Vantaa, Finland

Confectionery
Sale

$464

Chief Officer

Markus Hellstrom,
managing director of Fazer Confectionery

Employees

1,900

Plants

2

49

Canel's SA de CV

Products

Caramels, jelly beans, hard candies/lollipops, gum, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

San Luis Potosi, Mexico

Confectionery
Sale

$450

Chief Officer

Roberto Garcia Corripio, president
Employees

2,700

Plants

3

50

PepsiCo

Products

Chocolate-covered cookies, chocolate-flavored drinks, snack/cereal bars

Headquarters

Purchase, N.Y., U.S.A.

Confectionery
Sale

$441

Chief Officer

Ramon Laguarta,
chairman & CEO

Employees

267,000 *

Plants

285*

51

See's Candies

Products

Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, toffee, nut candies, hard candies/lollipops, gummy candies, marshmallow, fudge, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

San Francisco, Calif., U.S.A.

Confectionery
Sale

$430

Chief Officer

Pat Egan,
president & CEO

Employees

2,500 annual; 6,000 seasonal

Plants

3

52

Dulces De La Rosa

Products

Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, toffee, marzipan, nougat, hard candies/lollipops, gummy/jelly/chewy candies, marshmallow, gum, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Confectionery
Sale

$429

Chief Officer

Miguel Angel Michel Velasco,
president

Employees

3,180

Plants

3

53

Delfi Limited

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered wafers/biscuits/cookies, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, nut candies/brittles, nougat, hard candies/lollipops/mints/lozenges, chewy/gummy candies, licorice, hot chocolate, fudge, interactive/novelty candies, spreads, yogurt candies, sugar-reduced candies, snack bars

Headquarters

Singapore

Confectionery
Sale

$408

Chief Officer

Pedro Mata Bruckman, independent non-executive chairman;
John Chuang, executive director & CEO

Employees

2,700

Plants

2

54

Slavyanka

Products

Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, nougat, hard candies, jelly candies, marshmallow, sugar-reduced candies, energy bars

Headquarters

Stary Oskol, Russia

Confectionery
Sale

$400

Chief Officer

Sogulyak Evgenij,
CEO

Employees

6,500

Plants

7

55

Colombina S.A.

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cookies/wafers, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, hard candies/lollipops, chewy/gummy candies, marshmallow, gum, sugar-reduced candies, snack bars

Headquarters

Cali, Colombia

Confectionery
Sale

$393

Chief Officer

Cesar Caicedo,
president

Employees

3,633

Plants

4

56

PT Mayora Indah, Tbk

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered wafers, caramel, nougat, hard candies, cocoa powder/drinks, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Jakarta, Indonesia

Confectionery
Sale

$390

Chief Officer

Andre Atmadja,
CEO

Employees

9,000

Plants

6

57

Solen Cikolata Gida San. Ve Tic

Products

Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, hard candies, chewy candies, novelty candies, gum, sugar-reduced candies, cereal bars

Headquarters

Gaziantep, Turkey

Confectionery
Sale

$370

Chief Officer

Ismail Coban, chairman;
Elif Coban, CEO

Employees

2,000

Plants

2

58

Ricola Ltd.

Products

Hard candy/lozenges, chewy candies, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Luafen, Switzerland

Confectionery
Sale

$367

Chief Officer

Thomas Meier, CEO;
Felix Richterich, chairman

Employees

500

Plants

3

59

Strauss Group

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cookies, caramel, nougat, spreads, gum, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Petach Tikva, Israel

Confectionery
Sale

$360*

Chief Officer

Giora Bardea,
president & CEO

Employees

1,887

Plants

1

60

The Millano Group

Products

Chocolate bars, pralines, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, toffee, gummy candies, hard candies, marshmallow, spreads/powders

Headquarters

Poznan, Poland

Confectionery
Sale

$351

Chief Officer

Krysztof Kotas,
chairman & CEO

Employees

1,500

Plants

3

61

Mederer Susswarenvertriebs GmbH

Products

Gummy/licorice/jelly/chewy candies, jelly beans, fruit snacks , interactive/novelty, and marshmallows

Headquarters

Furth, Germany

Confectionery
Sale

$350

Chief Officer

Robert Maehler, CEO; Stephen Ludwig, COO;
& Fabrice Brettnacher, CFO

Employees

2,700

Plants

4

62

A. Loacker AG/SpA

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered wafers/crème filled wafers, truffles, chocolate moulds, chocolate spreads/cocoa/drinks, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

South Tyrol, Italy

Confectionery
Sale

$327

Chief Officer

Ulrich Zuenelli,
executive chairman

Employees

978

Plants

4

63

Grupo CRM Kopenhagen & Chocolates Brasil Cacau

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cookies, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, toffee, caramel, nut candies, marshmallow, spreads, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Extrema, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Confectionery
Sale

$327

Chief Officer

Renata Moraes Vichi,
CEO

Employees

1,000

Plants

1

64

Gubor Group (aka Ruebezahl-Riegelein Group)

Products

Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, nut candies/bars/bark, gummy/jelly candies, snack bars

Headquarters

Dettingen/Teck, Germany & Cadolzburg, Germany

Confectionery
Sale

$325

Chief Officer

Claus Cersovsky, Peter Riegelein & Ruediger Bonner,
all managing partners

Employees

1,500

Plants

62

65

HALBA, div. of Coop Cooperative (formerly known as Chocolats Halba/Sunray)

Products

Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, nut candies/bars/bark, baking chocolate, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Prattein, Schweiz, Switzerland

Confectionery
Sale

$324

Chief Officer

Andreas Hasler,
CEO

Employees

385

Plants

2

66

Elvan Group

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered wafers/pretzels, truffles/pralines, moulded chocolates, toffee, nut candies, hard candies/lollipops, jelly candies/jelly beans, fudge and marshmallow.

Headquarters

Istanbul, Turkey

Confectionery
Sale

$320

Chief Officer

Mustafa Kadiroglu, chairman

Employees

3,500+

Plants

15

67

Natra SA

Products

Chocolate bars, truffles, moulded chocolates, nougat, cocoa/spreads, sugar-reduced candies, energy candies

Headquarters

Madrid, Spain

Confectionery
Sale

$315 3

Chief Officer

Dominique Luna,
CEO

Employees

1,000

Plants

6

68

UHA Mikakuto Co. Ltd.

Products

Vegan cacao bars, hard candies/lozenges, gummy candies, sugar-reduced candies, granola bars

Headquarters

Osaka, Japan

Confectionery
Sale

$290 *

Chief Officer

Yasumasa Yamada,
president & CEO

Employees

408 *

Plants

4*

69

Fini Golosinas Espana, S.L.U.

Products

Hard candy/lollipops, licorice/jellies, marshmallow, gum, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Murcia, Spain

Confectionery
Sale

$287

Chief Officer

Antonio Sanchez Bernal, president;
Alberto Garcia, managing director

Employees

2,307

Plants

2

70

Bazooka Candy Brands, division of The Topps Co. Inc.

Products

Moulded chocolates, lollipops/hard candies, chewy/gummy candies, interactive/novelty candies, gum, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

New York, New York, USA

Confectionery
Sale

$278

Chief Officer

Tony Jacobs,
president of Bazooka Candy Brands

Employees

200

Plants

1

71

Josef Manner & Co. AG

Products

Chocolate-covered biscuits/wafers/cookies/pretzels, filled chocolates, panned chocolates, toffee, nougat, baking chocolate

Headquarters

Vienna, Austria

Confectionery
Sale

$258

Chief Officer

Mag. Andreas Kutil, CEO; Dr. Hans Peter Andres,
Thomas Gratzer & Mag. Albin Hahn, managing officers

Employees

800

Plants

2

72

Bifa Biscuits & Food Ind. Inc.

Products

Chocolate-covered wafers/biscuits/cookies/cake, filled chocolates, marshmallow, spreads, interactive/novelty candies

Headquarters

Karaman, Turkey

Confectionery
Sale

$250

Chief Officer

Mustafa Pinarbasi,
general manager

Employees

2,500

Plants

1

73

Just Born Quality Confections

Products

Chocolate bars, gummy/chewy candies, marshmallow, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Bethlehem, Pa., U.S.A.

Confectionery
Sale

$245

Chief Officer

Ross Born, CEO; David Shaffer, chairman,
Dale Yale, president & COO

Employees

500

Plants

2

74

Hotel Chocolat Group plc

Products

Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, marzipan, nut candies, hot chocolate/cocoa gin

Headquarters

Royston, Hertfordshire, UK

Confectionery
Sale

$226

Chief Officer

Angus Thirlwell, CEO & co-founder;
Peter Harris, co-founder & development director

Employees

2,000

Plants

1

75

Millennium Chocolate Factory, Malbi Foods LLC

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered biscuits, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, yogurt-covered candies, chocolate powders/cocoa/baking chocolate, nut candies, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Dnepr, Ukraine

Confectionery
Sale

$225

Chief Officer

Yevgeniy Sharynov,
co-owner & CEO

Employees

3,000

Plants

2

76

Toms Gruppen A/S

Products

Chocolate liquor bottles, chocolate bars, truffles/filled chocolates, moulds, panned chocolates, toffee/caramel, marzipan/nougat/nut bars, hard candies/lozenges/mints, chewy candies/ gummies/jellies/licorice, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Ballerup, Denmark

Confectionery
Sale

$224

Chief Officer

Annette Zeipel,
CEO

Employees

933

Plants

5

77

ICAM SpA

Products

Chocolate bars, pralines, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, nut/seed candies, hard candies/mints, jellies/licorice, cocoa powder, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Orsenigo, Italy

Confectionery
Sale

$220

Chief Officer

Angelo Agostoni,
president

Employees

420

Plants

2

78

Zertus UK Holding Ltd., subsidiary of Zertus GmbH

Products

Chocolate bars, truffles, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, nut candies, hard candies, fruit snacks, novelty candies, gum, sugar-reduced candies, cereal/protein bars

Headquarters

Hamburg, Germany

Confectionery
Sale

$217

Chief Officer

Paul Tripp, CEO of Zertus UK;
Alessandra Cama, CEO of Zertus Group

Employees

1,130

Plants

9

79

Elah-Dufour S.p.A.

Products

Chocolate bars, pralines, moulded chocolates, toffee, nut candies/bars, hard candies, jelly/gummy candies, cocoa powders/spreads, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Novi Ligure, Italy

Confectionery
Sale

$200

Chief Officer

Guido Repetto, CEO

Employees

190

Plants

2

80

Kambly SA

Products

Chocolate-covered biscuits/cookies, cookies without chocolate

Headquarters

Trubschachen, Switzerland

Confectionery
Sale

$197

Chief Officer

Dr. Nils Kambly, CEO;
Oscar Kambly, chairman

Employees

535

Plants

2

81

Jelly Belly Candy Co.

Products

Filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, nut candies, lollipops, gummy candies, jelly beans, mellocremes, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Fairfield, Calif., U.S.A.

Confectionery
Sale

$195

Chief Officer

Lisa Brasher, president & CEO

Employees

720

Plants

3

82

Kervan Gida Sanayi Ticaret A.S.

Products

Hard candies/lollipops, licorice/jelly candies/jelly beans, marshmallow, interactive candies, gum

Headquarters

Istanbul

Confectionery
Sale

$193

Chief Officer

Burhan Basar

Employees

2,600

Plants

6

83

Ragolds GmbH

Products

Caramel, toffee, hard candies/mints/lollipops/lozenges, chewy/licorice/gummies/jelly, fudge, syogurt-covered candies, interactive/novelty, caramel/chocolate sauces, gum, sugar-reduced candies, energy/functional candies

Headquarters

Boizenberg, Germany

Confectionery
Sale

$188

Chief Officer

Oliver Schindler, owner

Employees

700

Plants

5

84

Second Nature Brands

Products

Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, caramel, nut/seed candies, chewy/gummy candies, dessert toppings, yogurt-covered candies

Headquarters

Madison Heights, Mich., U.S.A.

Confectionery
Sale

$188

Chief Officer

Victor Mehren, CEO

Employees

400

Plants

2

85

Dori Alimentos

Products

Chocolate lentils, nuts, hard candies/lollipops, gummy/jelly candies, chocolate sprinkles

Headquarters

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Confectionery
Sale

$185

Chief Officer

Vitor Barion, chairman

Employees

2,550

Plants

3

86

Vidal Golosinas

Products

Caramel, toffee, hard candies, chewy candies/licorice, marshmallow, foam, gum, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Molina de Segura, Spain

Confectionery
Sale

$182

Chief Officer

Joaquin Vigueras Miralles, managing director

Employees

1,300

Plants

2

87

Hlebprom

Products

Chocolate-covered cookies/wafers/biscuits, chocolate-covered choux pastries, cereal bars

Headquarters

Moscow, Russia

Confectionery
Sale

$182

Chief Officer

Yaroslav Shadyrya, CEO

Employees

3,927

Plants

4

88

Colian Sp. zo.o.

Products

Chocolate bars, truffles, moulded chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, toffee, gummy candies

Headquarters

Opatowek, Poland

Confectionery
Sale

$177

Chief Officer

Jan Kolanski, president & CEO

Employees

1,348

Plants

3

89

Neuhaus Holdings

Products

Chocolate bars, pralines, moulded chocolates, marzipan, nut candies, hot chocolate

Headquarters

Vlezenbeek, Belgium

Confectionery
Sale

$177

Chief Officer

Ignace Van Doorselaere, CEO

Employees

285

Plants

1

90

R.M. Palmer Candy Co.

Products

Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, caramel, nut candies

Headquarters

West Reading, Pa., U.S.A.

Confectionery
Sale

$175

Chief Officer

Richard Palmer Jr., president;
Mark Schlott, COO

Employees

850

Plants

3

91

Ismail Industries Ltd.

Products

Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, toffee, brittles, lollipops, jelly/chewy candies, marshmallow, spreads, gum, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Karachi, Pakistan

Confectionery
Sale

$166

Chief Officer

Muhammad Ismail, chairman;
Munsarim Saifullah, CEO

Employees

2,316*

Plants

10*

92

Kras Food Industry PLC

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered wafers/biscuits/cookies, truffles/filled chocolates, panned chocolates, marzipan, nougat, hard candies/mints, jelly/gummy candies/fruit chews/licorice, chocolate powders/baking chocolate, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Zagreb, Croatia

Confectionery
Sale

$160

Chief Officer

Slavko Ledic,
president of management board

Employees

2,349

Plants

5

93

Konti Group

Products

Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, panned chocolates, caramel, nuts, jelly sweets, marshmallow

Headquarters

Donetsk, Ukraine

Confectionery
Sale

$160

Chief Officer

Mishalov Sergey, CEO

Employees

8,097

Plants

5

94

Valor Chocolates

Products

Chocolate bars, chocolate-covered cookies/wafers, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, nougat bars, nut candies, hot chocolate/cocoa powder/toppings, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Villajoyosa, Spain

Confectionery
Sale

$152

Chief Officer

Pedro Lopez Lopez, executive president;
Valeriano Lopez Lloret, CEO

Employees

347

Plants

2

95

American Licorice Co.

Products

Hard candies/lollipops, licorice/fruit chews, novelty candies, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

La Porte, Ind., U.S.A.

Confectionery
Sale

$150

Chief Officer

John Kretchmer, CEO

Employees

500

Plants

2

96

Tiger Brands Ltd.

Products

Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, caramel, toffee, nougat, hard candies, chewy/gummy/jelly/candies, licorice, marshmallow, energy bars

Headquarters

Bryanston, S. Africa

Confectionery
Sale

$149

Chief Officer

Noel Doyle, CEO

Employees

1500

Plants

2

97

Georgia Nut Co.

Products

Chocolate-covered pretzels, pralines, panned chocolates, caramel, toffee, nut/seed candies, yogurt-covered candies, sugar-reduced candies, functional confections

Headquarters

Skokie, Ill., U.S.A.

Confectionery
Sale

$145

Chief Officer

Rick Drehobl, CEO

Employees

600

Plants

3

98

Nellson LLC

Products

Nutritional bars

Headquarters

Anaheim, Calif., U.S.A.

Confectionery
Sale

$145

Chief Officer

Jean Filion, CEO

Employees

1,400

Plants

3

99

R.C. Purdy Chocolates Ltd.

Products

Chocolate bars, filled chocolates, moulded chocolates, caramel, toffee, nougat, brittles, chewy candies, ice cream toppings, sugar-reduced candies

Headquarters

Vancouver, British Columbia

Confectionery
Sale

$140

Chief Officer

Karen Flavelle, CEO;
Lawrence Eade, president

Employees

1,100

Plants

1

100

Wawi-Schokolade AG

Products

Chocolate bars, pralines, moulded chocolates, nut candies, chocolate drinks

Headquarters

Pirmasens, Germany

Confectionery
Sale

$139

Chief Officer

Richard Mueller, CEO

Employees

500

Plants

8

Note on methodology:

Sales in red were given in their respective currency and were converted to the U.S. dollar. Exchange rates from Google's exchange calculator which is based on Morningstar for currency and Coinbase for Cryptocurrency

*Includes non-confectionery items

1Includes part-time or temporary workers

2Gubor Group owns 6 plants, but private investors of the shareholder circle of Ruebezahl & Riegelein Group own an addition plant from acquisition of Eichetti

3Natra also has sales of $135 million in industrial goods, for total sales of $450 million. The Athens company has 4,700 direct employees, and another 1,100 through partnerships.

4This number only includes consumer goods.