The Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG), the nonprofit gluten-free advocacy organization, has announced its sponsorship of the Nourished Group’s Gluten-Free B2B Directory. Launching in January 2023, the Gluten-Free B2B Directory will be the first comprehensive supply chain database for the gluten-free industry. Nourished Group, a company that has been connecting brands with gluten-free consumers for 16 years, is launching this directory to connect manufacturers of gluten-free products to ingredient suppliers and services across the supply chain.

The Gluten-Free B2B Directory will offer a robust listing of companies that provide the resources needed to operate a business in the gluten-free space. The directory will be free to use for manufacturers seeking contacts with ingredient suppliers, manufacturing services such as copackers and commercial kitchens, packaging/labeling sources, and business services that include everything from testing suppliers to Amazon specialists.

As part of its sponsorship of the directory, GIG has helped bring on ingredient suppliers certified by GIG’s Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO), one of the largest and most-trusted gluten-free certifiers. The forthcoming directory has many categories for suppliers of gluten-free ingredients, including everything from batters and breading to flours, sauces, seasonings and more.

“GIG is proud to sponsor this comprehensive gluten-free directory that will provide manufacturers with a needed resource for finding products and services used along the gluten-free supply chain,” said Jeanne Reid, marketing manager of GIG. “GIG’s mission is to make life easier for everyone living gluten-free. From our perspective, this includes the gluten-free industry as well. We want to make it simpler for manufacturers to expand the market for gluten-free consumers. This directory will make their operations easier.”

“We’re excited to partner with GIG and thank them for their support of this exciting new endeavor in the gluten-free marketplace,” said Jen Cafferty, CEO of Nourished Group. “The GF B2B Directory will provide one-stop convenience for those seeking suppliers, co-packers, and other players in the gluten-free space. We want this to turn into the place for gluten-free brands to find everything they need from A-Z, whether that is an ingredient, a co-packer, a recipe developer ... the ultimate goal is to have the whole supply chain covered for these companies in an easy-to-find manner.”

To claim a supplier listing before the January 2023 launch, click here. For more information about the Nourished Group Gluten-Free B2B Directory, reach out to Tina Ferruolo, director of sales (tina@nourished.group, 630-796-5120), or click here.