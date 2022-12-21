Mondelēz International has announced it has entered into definitive agreements to sell its developed-market gum business in the U.S., Canada, and Europe to Perfetti Van Melle Group, a European gum and confectionery maker, for a headline purchase price of $1.350 billion or 15 times equivalent to estimated current year EBITDA.

The divestiture advances the company’s portfolio-reshaping strategy, as outlined at its Investor Day in May, enabling greater focus on growth and reinvestment in its core chocolate, biscuit, and baked snacks categories.

The sale includes manufacturing facilities in Rockford, IL and Skarbimierz, Poland and the gum brands Trident, Dentyne, Stimorol, Hollywood, V6, Chiclets, Bubbaloo, and Bubblicious in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, as well as the European candy brands Cachou Lajaunie, Negro, and La Vosgienne. Mondelēz International will continue to operate its gum business outside the U.S., Canada, and Europe, led by Stride in China, as well as all of its other candy brands and products.

“As we continue progressing our Vision 2030 focus and acceleration strategy, doubling down on our core snacking categories, we are pleased to transition our developed market gum business to a values-led, family-owned company whose portfolio is a strategic fit, and where our brands and people can thrive,” said Dirk Van de Put, chairman and CEO, Mondelēz International.

The acquisition of Mondelēz International’s developed market gum business complements the Perfetti Van Melle portfolio—including iconic global brands such as Mentos, Chupa Chups and Alpenliebe.

“Perfetti Van Melle will be an excellent home for the management team and employees of Mondelēz International’s gum business in North America and Europe,” said Egidio Perfetti, chairman, Perfetti Van Melle Group.

“We have long admired the product and brand portfolio of the gum business and look forward to combining them with the Perfetti Van Melle brand family,” said Daniele Perfetti, vice chairman, Perfetti Van Melle Group.

Mondelēz International’s Vision 2030 strategy aims to generate 90% of revenue in chocolate and biscuits, including baked snacks—categories identified with significant growth opportunities for the company—up from 59% in 2012 and 80% today.

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in Q4 of 2023. The definitive agreements cover the sale of the business in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, excluding France. The parties have entered into exclusive arrangements for the sale of the business in France.