CAULIPOWER has announced the company’s largest media campaign to date to run nationwide throughout Q1 2023, promoting its veggie-powered portfolio of healthier, easier versions of the foods people crave, while never sacrificing taste.

The integrated 360° campaign works across the full marketing funnel, building consumer awareness and increasing loyalty with highly targeted tactics, and driving conversion in-store at the point of purchase. The campaign includes a national CTV commercial, targeted digital ads, social and earned media, influencer marketing, retailer-specific shopper marketing, and in-store signage at more than 5,000 stores across the country.

With this campaign, CAULIPOWER introduces a new brand tagline “Food for Delish-a-tarians” that highlights the brand’s convenient and diverse portfolio of products for every dietary lifestyle, made to be delicious through the power of vegetables. CAULIPOWER continues to be the only advocate for the consumer in the frozen food aisle, believing that no matter who you are, or how you eat—gluten-free, plant-based, vegetarian, or even flexitarian—people deserve "delish."

The brand is bringing this new positioning to life in a quirky and relatable way that speaks directly to its consumers—through a tongue-in-cheek, satirical commercial that compares the struggles of dating and finding “the one” with the never-ending search for the perfect frozen pizza that is delicious and better-for-you. Watch the commercial here.

CAULIPOWER is building buzz around the launch with creative mailers targeting media, influencers, and celebrities, along with consumer giveaways. The box includes everything you need for the perfect date night between you and “the one”—aka, CAULIPOWER. Inside the mailer, recipients will find “date night coupons” (a pack of free CAULIPOWER coupons), “massage oil” (a bottle of chili oil to be used on your fave CAULIPOWER meals), a bundle of the brand’s products, and more.

“Let’s face facts—not all food that claims to be good for you actually tastes good. Consumers know they can trust CAULIPOWER when they are looking for healthier versions of their favorite comfort foods without compromise,” said Gail Becker, founder of CAULIPOWER. “No matter what your dietary needs or choices are, we’ve got you,” continued Becker.

CAULIPOWER is a brand that has grown with consumers. From individual households to families with children, the brand’s product portfolio expansion has been in response to a rapidly expanding consumer base. What began as pizza has evolved to the company’s new all natural chicken nuggets coated in chickpea flour and cauliflower, and frozen meals made in Italy using veggie-based pastas and sauces. With the Delish-a-tarian campaign, the company is looking to not only create more CAULIPOWER converts, but also grow the entire category. The brand is already bringing in 65% of new better-for-you frozen pizza category shoppers—more than any other brand in the category.

