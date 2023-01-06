Embassy Ingredients is expanding its warehouse capacities with an additional 35,000 square feet of space, bringing its overall facility capacity to 90,000 square feet.

Embassy is a custom manufacturer of baking ingredients, flavors, and colors, based in Ontario, Canada. Due to the company’s constantly increasing customer base and order quantities, it acquired the extra space to accommodate higher order capacities. This new unit will hold 3,000 pallet positions to store product.

“Embassy’s warehouse expansion is a physical representation of our constant growth as a manufacturer in the baking industry. When we acquired our first facility in 1981, we were wondering how we could possibly fill up all that space, fast forward to multiple expansions later and we’re still finding ourselves with a warehouse that is bursting at the seams. We experienced this with our last expansion, and we will experience it with our next one as well.” said Martino Brambilla, president and founder of Embassy Ingredients.

The company expects the new warehouse space, located in Brampton, Ont., to be up and running by the end of this month.