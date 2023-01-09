Panera Bread has announced the launch of three new sandwiches, Toasted Baguettes, available at Panera bakery-cafes nationwide on January 12.

Available in three options, new Toasted Baguettes feature Panera's baguette. The three new Toasted Baguette flavor offerings—Green Goddess Caprese, Pepperoni Mozzarella, and Smoky Buffalo Chicken—mark the first time Panera has created a sandwich on its signature French baguette. Plus, MyPanera members will receive early access to Toasted Baguettes now through January 11. The launch of Toasted Baguettes builds on Panera's top selling sandwich category.

The sandwiches start at $9.99 each (plus tax) and are freshly prepared with clean ingredients in three recipes, including:

Green Goddess Caprese Melt: Peppadew peppers, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, basil, arugula, green goddess dressing, garlic aioli and salt & pepper on Panera's signature baguette

Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt: Pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, fontina/mozzarella blend, and market sauce on Panera's signature baguette

Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt: Smoked chicken, American cheese, fresh red onions, and Buffalo sauce on Panera's signature baguette

"At Panera, our chefs and bakers know that our iconic Panera baguette is beloved by our guests as a side to our many soups, salads and entrees—so, what better way to deliver a new craveable innovation than by using it for a sandwich filled with bold and fresh flavors?" said Claes Petersson, head chef and chief food innovation officer, Panera Bread. "Toasting our baguette sandwiches gives the perfect blend of crunchy crust with a pillowy-soft center that makes it easy to take the perfect bite, and we're excited to offer our guest three delicious flavors to enjoy."

To celebrate the new Toasted Baguette sandwiches, Panera wants to keep customers extra toasty by giving away free Toasted Baguettes sandwiches in some of the coldest U.S. cities. Starting January 17 through January 22, if temperatures hit 32 degrees or below in New York City, Boston, Denver, Washington, DC, or Chicago, Panera will drop a code for a free Toasted Baguette sandwich on local digital billboards including New York City's famous Times Square marquee. Plus, in Chicago, Panera will be making the promo code drop in the actual snow. Follow along on Panera's social channels for real time updates.

"Following last year's extremely successful launch of Chef's Chicken Sandwich, the launch of Toasted Baguettes is the next phase of our sandwich strategy" said Eduardo Luz, chief brand & concept officer, Panera Bread. "Our Toasted Baguettes take inspiration from the best cafes in Europe, with fresh and clean ingredients that define Panera's food with a heavy emphasis on both abundance and value for our guests."

For more information, visit PaneraBread.com.