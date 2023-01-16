Amos Sweets, the inventor of 3D-shaped gummies, has launched its Valentine featured item: Amos 4D Gummy Roses Heart-shaped Box.

Each box contains 1.76-oz. of lifelike 3D-shaped rose gummies in a strawberry flavor. There is also a "To & From" notes section on the box. The gummies are available at Party City and Southeastern Grocers with a suggested retail price of $1.99.

For 18 years, Amos Sweets has been committed to creating a world where people can have a moment of sweetness and smile anytime, anywhere. It may not be traditional candy with the nostalgia and legacy of others, but by using this strength, Amos adapts and consistently offers treats to the social-savvy world and strives to bring more excitement to the candy aisle for people to experience joy in every bite and moment.