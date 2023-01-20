FrontWell Capital Partners Inc. has announced the closing of a US $7.4 million secured credit facility with Savor Street Foods Inc., a Pennsylvania-based food manufacturer producing an array of health‐conscious pretzel snacks.

The facility, comprised of a revolver and a term loan, will be used by SSF to refinance its existing debt, as well as to provide improved liquidity to help meet strong customer demand and support the company’s growth initiatives, including new brand and product launches.

“We are excited to support Savor Street Foods, the pioneer in health-conscious snacks, as it capitalizes on its large and growing market opportunity,” said Patrick Dalton, chief executive officer of FrontWell. “The company has built strong momentum with its customers since inception, and we’re thrilled to provide a tailored financing solution to help it reach its next stage of expansion at this pivotal moment in time.”

“The demand for healthy snack options and brands that give back to the community has soared since the pandemic, and we are pleased to partner with FrontWell to accelerate our business and grow with these strong industry tailwinds,” said Scott Carpenter, co-founder, president, and CEO of Savor Street Foods. “We’ve found a true partner in the FrontWell team, whose flexible and collaborative approach will help take us to the next level.”