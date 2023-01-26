SNAC International has announced the keynote speakers for SNAXPO23, the equipment sourcing expo for snack industry professionals. SNAXPO (to be held March 19–21 in Orlando, FL) will include keynote sessions from Miami Heat’s two-time NBA Champion and former Vice President of Analytics and Basketball Development Shane Battier, as well as a fireside chat with Utz Brands Inc. CEO Howard Friedman.

Shane Battier won a national championship at Duke University in 2001 and was drafted by the Memphis Grizzles the following summer. He went on to be part of the back-to-back 2012 and 2013 NBA championship wins with Miami Heat. Called the “No-Stats All-Star" by author Michael Lewis, Battier is known for elevating his team to championship levels by focusing on the intangibles that aren’t reflected on the stat sheet. He now takes that message off the court to share ways in which sacrifice, ownership, embracing failure, championship professionalism, and a Hunger Games mentality contribute to the powerful and significant intersection of art and commerce.

Howard Friedman brings over 25 years of experience in the food and beverage sector leading some of the top brands in the history of the industry, including Utz Brands, PEBBLES Cereal, Lunchables snacks, PHILADELPHIA cream cheese, KOOL-AID drinks, and KRAFT foods. Friedman has built a track record of world-class success growing snack businesses using marketing, strategy, innovation, and value creation.

"We’re thrilled to provide such prominent keynote speakers who live, breathe, and foster success,” says Christine Cochran, president and CEO of SNAC. “SNAXPO is the capstone of our association’s education and networking pillars and provides a venue for our industry to gather to set their companies up for growth. These speakers provide endless inspiration to those around them to reach new heights. Whether you’re the next great rising star or a well-established manufacturer, SNAXPO will provide the tools for success.”

For more information or to register for SNAXPO23, visit snaxpo.com.