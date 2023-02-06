Bimbo Bakehouse recently introduced Entenmann’s Little Bites for foodservice distribution in both Chocolate Chip and Blueberry varieties.

The mini muffins are baked with real ingredients and individually wrapped available in a thaw & sell format, ideal for on-the-go snacking, impulse sales, tray feedings, and boxed lunches.

According to The NPD Group/Crest, 86 percent of snacking occasions are eaten off-premises. Packed four muffins to a pouch, this portable bite-sized snack can be enjoyed by consumers anywhere, anytime of day.