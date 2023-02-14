IT’SUGAR announced it has expanded and relocated its new 3,200-square-foot candy store in a prime location at The Domain, Austin’s premiere destination for fashion and luxury.

“We are pleased to open a larger store at The Domain to expand our offerings and enhance the customers’ experience,” says Jeff Rubin, founder and CEO of IT’SUGAR.

The Domain store epitomizes what the brand is known for: hundreds of varieties of over-the-top sweets, humorous products, and immersive candy experiences with featured shops, such as Sour Patch Kids, OREO, Nerds, Skittles, Reese’s, and Starburst. It also includes areas devoted to retro and international candy, TikTok-trending treats, and more, providing sugar enthusiasts of all ages with endless entertainment.

The Domain, Austin's premier retail destination, offers 100 stores and restaurants in an outdoor setting. The shopping center features a mix of luxury and high-end retailers, as well as traditional stores. The Domain offers everything needed to shop, stay, and play all in one location. Additionally, the center's convenient north Austin location, just 15 minutes from downtown, also offers the opportunity to explore all Austin has to offer: nightlife, live music, festivals, and more.

IT’SUGAR is located at The Domain, at 3210 Esperenza Crossing, Ste. 116, next to Hat Creek Burgers.

IT’SUGAR is a member of BBX Capital Corporation’s family of companies and a subsidiary of BBX Sweet Holdings. For more information, visit itsugar.com.