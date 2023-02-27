Amos Sweets, the inventor of 3D-shaped gummies, has relaunched its 4D (3D+Delicious) Gummy Blocks in a brand-new design to better represent the value of #BuildYummyFun with stackable gummy blocks.

Since its initial launch in 2017, Amos 4D Gummy Blocks has expanded to over 40 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Japan, China, South East Asia, and some European countries.

The new package design takes on a lighter blue background with a block-shaped motif and features colorful and fun gummy-built figures, which visualize the key values of the product, Fun & Play, filled with fruit juice. This new design was first launched in Japan and then in China. It has gained substantial popularity and is expanding to the global market. In the U.S., it’s available online, including on Amazon, Walmart.com, and Amossweets.com. It can also be found in brick-and-mortar stores such as Ross, Dollar Tree, and Burlington and will enter Albertsons and Michaels in May.

The standard package comes in a resealable on-the-go bag with four fruit flavors, blueberry, strawberry, lemon, and apple. Consumers can also create new mixed flavors by stacking two or more flavors together. The 3D shapes of the gummy blocks make it possible for the gummies to stack upon each other and allow people to build edible animals, vehicles, buildings, or anything they can with their creative hands.

The series offers a standard 3.53-oz. bag, 5-oz. bag, 7-oz. bag, 12-oz. bag, and 3.53-oz. theater box to adapt to every day and seasonal needs. Smaller packaging is great for a quick on-the-go snack at any time of the day. With Amos' 3D technology, the detailed shapes of gummies are perfect for baking decoration, crafting, or mixed candy dishes during holidays.

Amos Sweets wants to create a world where people can have a moment of smile anytime, anywhere, filled with innovative sweets that embody “Fun and Play.” Amos offers more than a sweet indulgence, but a play toy, a tool for learning, and a way to express yourself and embody your sense of fun, spontaneity, and youthfulness. In addition to the 4D Gummy Series, Amos also has TastySounds, an audio Lollipop product line that is a fusion of bone conduction technology and candy, allowing you to listen to music through your mouth. And for every moment of celebration, Amos seasonal candy lines provide a wide array of holiday traditions and customized crazy sweets for everyone. For more information about Amos Sweets, follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram or visit amossweets.com.