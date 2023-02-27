Krispy Kreme has announced it is expanding its initial test placing its products in McDonald’s restaurants in Kentucky. The Krispy Kreme market test with McDonald’s is expanding to approximately 160 locations across Louisville, Lexington, and the surrounding area. The company reports that as part of its omnichannel strategy, it is continually exploring ways to broaden customer access to its doughnuts through its Delivered Fresh Daily network.

Krispy Kreme reports that the expanded test will enable an increased number of consumers to purchase doughnuts at participating McDonald’s locations in restaurants, through the drive-thru, via the McDelivery service, and on the McDonald’s app.

Starting March 21, the participating McDonald’s locations will offer three popular Krispy Kreme doughnut variations: the Original Glazed Doughnut, the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut, and the Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut. Approximately 160 McDonald’s locations across Louisville, Lexington, and the surrounding area will be participating.

According to company representatives, the expanded test will help determine more about the operational impact on a larger scale, as well as explore customer demand. The extended test is expected to last a limited time.

