Diamond Foods, packaged goods parent company for brands like Diamond of California, announces the relaunch of Harmony, a 50-year-old Santa Cruz, CA trail mix brand founded by two surfers who made a delicious portable snack of nuts and dried fruit so they never missed the next big wave. The brand is back with a refreshed look and two new trail mix varieties, Amped Omega-3 and Colossal Keto, which will debut at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA (taking place March 9–11).

In an effort to relaunch Harmony and stay true to its original mission of “fueling your next adventure,” Diamond Foods opted to revamp the brand’s look and trail mix varieties using California ingredients, including Diamond of California snack walnuts and Sonoma Creamery Parmesan Cheese Crisps. The two new trail mix varieties were inspired by Harmony’s original recipe, Mega Mountain, and developed to highlight the nutritional qualities of tree nuts while also accommodating modern eating habits like the ketogenic diet.

“We are thrilled to be reimagining Harmony, a local Northern California brand that was ahead of its time 50-plus years ago,” says Brian Huff, president of Diamond Foods.

Doug Kozlow, senior marketing manager for Harmony and Diamond of California, adds, “Today, trail mixes are a staple for both everyday and epic adventures as they are a great source of plant-based protein and better-for-you fats. By bringing back the brand that started it all, we are excited to provide people with trail mix options that integrate into their active lifestyles.”

Harmony Trail Mixes include:

New Amped Omega-3 (SRP: $6.99/10-oz.): A functional blend of Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA) Omega-3 superfoods like Diamond of California Himalayan Pink Salt Walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, raw walnuts, and dried cranberries. Each serving contains 1000 mg of ALA Omega-3 (62% of the recommended daily value).

New Colossal Keto (SRP: $6.99/10-oz.): A keto-friendly blend of good fats and low carbs with Diamond of California Himalayan Pink Salt Walnuts, Sonoma Creamery Parmesan Cheese Crisps, roasted edamame, roasted almonds, and roasted peanuts. Each serving contains 3g of net carbs, 7g of protein per serving, <1g of sugar, and 0g of added sugar.

Mega Mountain (SRP: $6.99/13-oz.): Harmony’s original recipe, a sweet-and-savory trail mix blend reimagined with Diamond of California Salted Dark Chocolate Walnuts, roasted peanuts, raisins, roasted almonds, and coated chocolate candies. Each serving contains 4g of plant-based protein and is a good source of ALA Omega-3.

Harmony’s three trail mixes are now available online and are rolling out to stores nationwide, including Save Mart, Lucky, Shop Rite, and retail banners of Associated Wholesale Grocers.