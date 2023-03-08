Budweiser, the “King of Beers” since 1876, has expanded into the grocery snacks and appetizers category with a new line of beer-inspired products that can be enjoyed at home.

Available now at Kroger, Walmart, Food Lion, Meijer and other grocery retailers nationwide, the new brewpub-style snacks include:

Budweiser Meatballs – A hearty blend of chicken, beef, and pork, these homestyle meatballs also come with a Budweiser BBQ tossing sauce.

A hearty blend of chicken, beef, and pork, these homestyle meatballs also come with a Budweiser BBQ tossing sauce. Beer Battered Cheese Sticks – Real white cheddar and mozzarella cheeses are coated in a crispy beer batter. Each serving has 10 grams of protein.

Real white cheddar and mozzarella cheeses are coated in a crispy beer batter. Each serving has 10 grams of protein. Beer Battered Cheddar Cheese Curds – Made with 100 percent authentic Wisconsin cheese curds then coated in a light, crispy golden beer batter.

Made with 100 percent authentic Wisconsin cheese curds then coated in a light, crispy golden beer batter. Beer Battered Pickles – Dill pickle chips covered in a crispy beer batter, at just 160 calories per serving.

Dill pickle chips covered in a crispy beer batter, at just 160 calories per serving. Beer Battered Cheesy Potato Bites – Tender shredded potatoes and creamy cheese are coated in a crunchy beer batter. Each serving is 250 calories.

Tender shredded potatoes and creamy cheese are coated in a crunchy beer batter. Each serving is 250 calories. BBQ Pork Sliders – Made with hand-pulled pork tossed in a Budweiser BBQ sauce and served on soft bun. The sliders have 15 grams of protein per serving.

The appetizers are priced starting around $7.99. Meatballs, Cheese Sticks, Cheese Curds, Pickles, and Potato Bites can be prepared in a conventional oven, toaster oven, home fryer, or air-fryer. BBQ Pork Sliders should be prepared in a microwave or oven.

For more product information, visit budweiserapp.richsusa.com.

Rich Products is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.