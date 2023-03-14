Endangered Species Chocolate is now available in 3-ounce bars. This past week at Expo West, the company released a line of 3-oz. sweet treats, with brand new packaging which will be available for consumers to purchase starting next week.

Through donating 10% of annual net profits to impactful organizations, the brand has contributed over $3.1 million to global partners since 2016. All of its chocolate products are made with only a handful of health-conscious, high-quality ingredients, and contain no artificial flavors or mystery ingredients.

The newest 3-oz. bars include: