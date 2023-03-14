Endangered Species Chocolate is now available in 3-ounce bars. This past week at Expo West, the company released a line of 3-oz. sweet treats, with brand new packaging which will be available for consumers to purchase starting next week.
Through donating 10% of annual net profits to impactful organizations, the brand has contributed over $3.1 million to global partners since 2016. All of its chocolate products are made with only a handful of health-conscious, high-quality ingredients, and contain no artificial flavors or mystery ingredients.
The newest 3-oz. bars include:
- Coconut & Almond Milk Chocolate (SRP: $3.49)
- Raspberry filling
- Species highlight: Starfish
- Orange & Dark Chocolate ($3.29–$3.49)
- Bright citrus meets dark chocolate
- Species highlight: Coral Reef
- Raspberry Filling & Dark Chocolate ($3.29–$3.49)
- A smooth nostalgic favorite
- Species highlight: Seahorse