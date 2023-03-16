Nestlé International Travel Retail will return to the Summit of the Americas this year where it will present its ambition to build food into travel retail’s #1 category to the region’s buyers (Booth 101). As previously announced, this ambitious strategy will be delivered through the VERSE model, which harnesses Value, Engagement, Regeneration, Sense of Place, and Execution.

Nestlé will bring VERSE to life on its booth through key focus brands KitKat, Smarties, Nestlé Swiss, and After Eight, along with non-confectionery brand Nescafé.

Alongside core ranges, new products presented at the Summit of the Americas will include:

KitKat: Alongside the new KitKat Vegan bar and KitKat Senses Tablets, travel retail markets will see the arrival of new Pistachio and Lotus Biscuit flavors for KitKat Senses Mini Moments; a four-flavor KitKat Mix Sharing Bag (replacing Honeycomb with new White flavor, along with Dark, Milk, and Orange); and updated flavors (Peanut Butter, Milk, and White) for the KitKat Chunky Mix Gift Pack.

Supporting the brand’s presence in travel retail is the global KitKat Live Your Break campaign, using the tagline "Break in a World of Flavour." The campaign, which uses 360-degree digital communication tools to target consumers across their full travel journey, is now live across key airports including within Latin America.

Smarties: Having switched to 100% recyclable paper packaging, this spring sees the launch of the new Smarties Cool Creatures, designed to inspire imagination and sea exploration through learning. The kit includes four sea-creature construction sheets, one playmat, eight pencils, and sticker sheets. It also includes four mini tubes of Smarties, tasty milk chocolates coated in crispy, colourful shells, in recyclable paper packaging.

Exclusive to travel retail, Cool Creatures represents Nestlé ITR’s first venture into augmented reality, with a QR code taking users/shoppers to a virtual world where they can access three digital experiences: marine explorer, fun facts, and an expert quiz. Clicking on each option uses the phone camera to explore a virtual marine world providing hours of educational fun for children as they learn through play.

An irresistible Gin, Tonic & Mint flavor After Eight limited edition, in 400g travel-exclusive pack, joins this regional favorite; whilst a milk chocolate and hazelnut addition joins the Nestlé Swiss 170g tablet range.

Returning to the Summit of the Americas is a clear indication of Nestlé’s commitment to the region.

“We have enjoyed very good sales recovery in the region since the COVID pandemic thanks to the expanded distribution of our iconic brands in both airport and non-airport channels of distribution," says NITR Global Head of Sales Jorge Hadweh. "We’ve also seen very good performance from our core brands and NPD’s, helping us to grow our sales ahead of passenger growth in the region’s strategic locations. We’re very much looking forward to meeting up with our partners and colleagues in West Palm Beach, continuing our ambition to make Food travel retail’s #1 category."