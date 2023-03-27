Popeyes is introducing a sweet take on its buttery biscuits with the launch of its new Strawberry Biscuits. The new biscuit offering reinvents its iconic menu item, taking the buttery, flaky dough of Popeyes signature biscuits and adding a sweet strawberry dessert twist.

The new Strawberry Biscuits balance sweet and salty flavors with the brand’s classic buttery biscuits filled with fruity strawberry bits and topped with creamy icing. Beginning March 27, the Strawberry Biscuits will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide. Enjoy them starting at $1.79 each or opt for a deal with two biscuits for $2.99 or four biscuits for just $5.39.

“We are thrilled to introduce the latest culinary creation to our dessert menu, the irresistible Strawberry Biscuits,” said Amy Alarcon, vice president of culinary innovation. “The perfect combination of our classic, buttery biscuits and the flavor of ripe, fruity strawberries, Strawberry Biscuits offer a delicious touch of sweetness to any meal.”

Strawberry Biscuits are not the only exciting addition to the menu. Popeyes is also introducing a new family meal offering, the Family Feast. This meal includes more than just Popeyes signature chicken—it features six pieces of Popeyes signature chicken in classic or spicy, two sandwiches in classic or spicy, two large sides, and four biscuits starting at just $29.99.

Strawberry Biscuits are available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide. For more information, visit popeyes.com.