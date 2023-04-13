With a keen focus on educating consumers on “lifestyle-conscious” consumption, Planet Bake has launched its first line of products: grain-free, sugar-free, vegan doughnuts.

Every Planet Bake product is egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO, and keto- and paleo-friendly. And unlike other sugar-free sweet treats, Planet Bake never uses artificial sweeteners, sugar-alcohols, or monk fruit, instead opting for allulose for a natural sweet taste and zero glycemic impact. Made with avocado oil, almond flour, psyllium husk, flax, and pea protein, each doughnut is carefully crafted to be low net-carb and offer protein and fiber for fullness. Planet Bake also avoids all gums, fillers, binders, artificial colorings and flavorings, instead opting for superfoods for natural coloring, such as Butterfly Pea superfood powder for their Very Blueberry flavor.

“With diabetes, obesity, and other chronic health issues on the rise, it is our mission to offer a truly delicious sugar-free option made with only high quality, natural ingredients,” says Founder and CEO Kathrin Henon. “Most sugar-free dessert options rely on artificial sweeteners for taste, which can disrupt the gut and leave a bitter aftertaste. Other better-for-you dessert options boast "refined sugar free" but still use honey, maple syrup, or coconut sugar—meaning they are not keto- or diabetic-friendly. Planet Bake mimics the exact taste of indulgent desserts, with exactly zero sugar, low net carbs, high fiber, and only planet-friendly ingredients.”

With taste at the forefront of Planet Bake’s mission, the company is constantly innovating with new flavors. Seasonal flavors including Gingerbread and Pumpkin Spice have joined its classic Vanilla Bean, Red Velvet, Cinnamon Roll, Dark Chocolate, and Very Blueberry flavors. Each doughnut is moist and glazed with a sweet hard shell for an added textural element.

Planet Bake doughnuts maintain their just-baked quality for 15 days on shelf, for 45 days in the refrigerator, or up to 6 months frozen. Its desserts can be found on their website, where consumers can customize a box with a variety of your favorite flavors. They also can be found in several independent health stores in New York City, as well as several chains including Westside Market NYC, Green’s Natural Foods, Juice Press, and Plant X Markets in Venice Beach and the Chicago area. Consumers can also find Planet Bake doughnuts in the new flagship location of Pop Up Grocer, 205 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012.