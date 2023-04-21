Lady M Confections, known as the creator of the Mille Crêpes, is introducing a new Lavender Mille Crêpes Cake, with a suggested retail price of $108.

Launching on May 1, the cake features 20 alternating layers of paper-thin French crêpes and lavender pastry cream that surround a center filling of blackberry jelly. The organic lavender flowers and delicate piping of lavender-blackberry cream make for an elegant finish, creating a balance of floral and fruity notes.

With its beautiful lavender color and flavor profile, the Lavender Mille Crêpes Cake is perfect for Mother's Day and other springtime celebrations.