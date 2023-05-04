Goetze’s Candy Company, Inc., a manufacturer of caramel products produced in Baltimore, MD for over a century, has announced that its Strawberry Smoothie Cow Tales and Caramel Apple Cow Tales will now be offered year-round. These products are available at retailers such as Dollar Tree and Food Lion; a full list of retailers is listed on the website via Goetze’s store locator or can be purchased directly from the website and shipped to consumers' doors.

“Our loyal Goetze's fans have made their voices heard and let us know that they enjoy our Caramel Apple and Strawberry Smoothie flavors during all seasons. We are excited to now offer these flavors year-round for all to enjoy. We take pride in our quality ingredients and attention to detail, and we're confident that these flavors will continue to delight candy lovers everywhere,” said Mitchell Goetze, CEO of Goetze’s Candy Co., Inc.

A complete list of Goetze's Caramel Apple and Strawberry Smoothie products now offered year-round include: 1-oz. Strawberry Smoothie Cow Tales and 1-oz. Caramel Apple Cow Tales.

Now in its 128th year in business, Goetze’s Candy Company, Inc. continues to maintain the longstanding family tradition of both new and original flavors, winning over the taste buds of generations. Caramel Creams are made with real milk and a wheat flour recipe that delivers a chewy texture with a cream center. The wheat-based recipe delivers a uniquely chewy, not sticky, caramel flavor. Nut-free and trans-fat-free, Caramel Creams and Cow Tales are available in a variety of flavors year-round, including Caramel, Strawberry Smoothie, Caramel Brownie, and Caramel Apple.

For more information about Caramel Creams, Cow Tales, or Goetze's Candy company, visit goetzecandy.com.