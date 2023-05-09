In 2022, Goldfish and the iconic seafood seasoning brand, OLD BAY, created the limited-edition snack of the summer—OLD BAY Seasoned Goldfish crackers. Today, the two brands are bringing back the limited-edition flavors with a fully integrated campaign, including a partnership with singer, songwriter Lisa Loeb to capture some of the overwhelming responses from fans for the flavor.

OLD BAY Seasoned Goldfish crackers combine the classic, premium quality taste of a saltine-based Goldfish cracker with the popular spice blend of black pepper, paprika, celery salt, and red pepper flakes that OLD BAY fans know and love. Last year, the product sold out online in just nine hours, making this limited-time offer flavor one of the fastest-selling new product innovations in brand history.

In thousands of posts and tweets on social, Goldfish and OLD BAY fans across the country proclaimed their passion for OLD BAY Seasoned Goldfish crackers with fan requests and praise such as, “The greatest snack to ever grace my tongue.” Along with bringing back the quick-to-sell-out snack, Goldfish is releasing a reimagined version of a classic hit with artist and champion for broken hearts, Lisa Loeb. Through a recreation of her classic 1994 hit, “Stay (I Missed You),” Loeb (Instagram and TikTok) sings the lyrics of impassioned social fans’ real tweets and posts to her signature tune with a twist in “Stay (We Missed You OLD BAY Goldfish),” HERE.

Lyrics include consumer requests on social longing for the most praised (and most missed) flavor to return like,“You say ‘OMG...Old Bay Goldfish’” and, “You say ‘we would love if they came back’ soon.”

Over the past two years, Goldfish has rolled out four limited-edition offerings of Goldfish crackers: Frank’s RedHot, Jalapeño Popper, OLD BAY, and Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice. In 2023, the brand has already brought back Goldfish Frank’s RedHot, and now is revisiting one of its most requested, zestiest, limited edition flavors, OLD BAY Seasoned Goldfish, just in time for summer.

This year, dedicated fans will once again have the chance to get their hands on two 6.6-oz. bags of OLD BAY Seasoned Goldfish before they roll out on shelves at retailers nationwide later this month by visiting mccormick.com/goldfish, while supplies last, at an SRP of $7.38 per two-pack.