This fall, Free2b is launching two new over-the-top chocolate cup flavors, expanding snack inclusivity for people with food allergies and sensitivities. Cool, fresh Dark Chocolate Mint Cups and sweet Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Cups are the newest treats from the brand, known for its Sunflower Butter Sun Cups.

“Free2b fans deserve to celebrate the sweet joy of safe snacking choices! New Mint and Sea Salt Caramel chocolate cups were crafted to meet our high-quality standards and increase allergy friendly treat options for our customers,” Monique Heineman, marketing, Free2b.

Mint and Sea Salt Caramel chocolate cups are made with simple, recognizable, plant-based ingredients in an allergy-friendly dedicated manufacturing facility. Available in two sizes—a Two Cup pack (1.05-oz., $2.49 SRP) for impulse purchase shelving and Mini Cups in a resealable pouch (3.5-oz., $6.29 SRP) for indulgent snacking.

Stop by booth #20126 at the 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo to be one of the first to taste these healthier indulgences. While there, learn about the incremental business opportunity for allergy friendly foods to reach half of the U.S. population who avoids buying products with one of the top 9 food allergens.

Free2b products are available at select grocery, drug, natural, and online retailers, along with Free2bFoods.com. Order through Dot Foods, UNFI, or KeHE to bring the products into stores.