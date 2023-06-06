JLS recently appointed seasoned packaging and automation industry professional Tom Pyper to the role of director of integrated systems and new markets.

In this newly created role, Pyper will develop sales and product strategies for JLS’ integrated systems, an area in which the company has already seen tremendous growth. He will report to Ken Harding, vice president of applications and product management.

“Tom has a strong technical background and has done everything from running engineering to operations and sales functions,” said Harding. “With his experience, the Sales Team at JLS will be able to further identify and pursue opportunities for growth and provide our customers with solutions that are even better customized to fit their needs.”

Pyper is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and comes to JLS with over three decades of experience in the packaging and automation industries. Early in his career, he held various positions at Solo Cup Company, where he served for over 14 years, including development engineer, chief engineer/engineering manager, and director of paper technologies.

Additionally, Pyper served as the president and owner of Eastech, Inc., executive vice president and owner of Automated Motion, as well as product manager - packaged systems and director of project management at Caloris Engineering, LLC. Prior to joining JLS, he held the position of Automated Systems Group (ASG) business development manager at Applied Manufacturing Technologies. He also holds two patents: one for a bottom seal for containers, and another for a computer-controlled cup forming machine.