PIM Brands, a global snacks and confections maker, has announced new additions to its executive leadership team. Philip Davis will serve as the company’s new chief supply chain officer, and Matthew Prail is now its chief human resources officer.

In his role as chief supply chain officer, Philip Davis will be based at the company’s Park Ridge Corporate Headquarters and will have overall responsibility for all supply chain functions. With over 20 years of experience supporting growing companies and improving customer experience, Phil brings a wealth of expertise to PIM Brands, previously, serving as head of Americas supply chain and global supply chain optimization at Godiva Chocolatier, as well as in leadership positions at Fleet Farm and PwC's Consulting Practice.

"Joining PIM Brands is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the company's sustainable growth and enhance the customer experience," says Davis. "I look forward to working with PIM Brands’ talented team and leveraging my experiences to enhance our supply chain capabilities."

Davis holds a Biological and Environmental Engineering degree from Cornell University with a minor in Operations Research and Management Science. He also holds an MBA from NYU Stern School in Finance and Strategy. His professional accreditations include Six Sigma Black Belt, APICS Certified Supply Chain Professional, and Lean Manufacturing.

Prail, the new chief human resources officer, brings a diverse background in HR leadership roles at prominent companies such as Mars, Accenture, and Kraft Foods with expertise spanning from business partnership and organizational effectiveness, to change leadership, and more.

"I am thrilled to join PIM Brands and be part of its dynamic team," says Prail. "I am committed to fostering a high-performance culture and delivering strong Human Resources support to drive PIM Brands' success."

Prail holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from William Paterson University as well as a Master’s degree in Human Resources Management from Cornell University. Professionally, he is both SHRM and HCRI Certified.

The new appointments of Davis and Prail reportedly reinforce PIM Brands' dedication to bringing consumers the highest-quality products, while ensuring operational excellence and consistent engagement and performance across all company associates at PIM’s many locations.

PIM Brands Inc. (Welch’s Fruit Snacks) is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.