For the past several years, the baking industry has faced a long list of serious, ongoing challenges. Ever since the pandemic landed upon the planet, producers and partners have been forced to wrangle with ever-increasing labor challenges, supply-chain tangles, and rocketing inflation...Read Overview
State of the Industry 2023: Consumers buying bread for in-home enjoyment
Producers delivering attributes like variety, quality, and relative value are connecting with bread consumers.
State of the Industry 2023: Tortilla growth driven by innovation
The category is on the rise, thanks to product innovation and a hunger for Mexican cuisine.
State of the Industry 2023: Breakfast sector expands its purview
As consumers are increasingly on-the-go, breakfast manufacturers look to innovate their products.
State of the Industry 2023: Consumer cravings for snacks continue
Americans of a certain age likely associate bakery snacks with lunchboxes, unwrapped and enjoyed at school, near the tail end of their midday meal.
State of the Industry 2023: Consumers continue craving desserts
While the category enjoyed lower increases than others, sales are still on the rise.
State of the Industry 2023: Buns and rolls brighten
Consumers continue looking for buns and rolls that bring restaurant ambience home.
State of the Industry 2023: Sweet goods sector shows strong sales
Producers of sweet goods continue to adapt to trying times and innovate their product offerings.
State of the Industry 2023: Cookie category soars in sales
The cookie category expands to include gluten-free, better-for-you, and non-traditional options.
