State of the Industry: Bakery

For the past several years, the baking industry has faced a long list of serious, ongoing challenges. Ever since the pandemic landed upon the planet, producers and partners have been forced to wrangle with ever-increasing labor challenges, supply-chain tangles, and rocketing inflation...

Articles
Dave's Killer Bread
State of the Industry 2023: Consumers buying bread for in-home enjoyment

Producers delivering attributes like variety, quality, and relative value are connecting with bread consumers.

Tortillas
State of the Industry 2023: Tortilla growth driven by innovation

The category is on the rise, thanks to product innovation and a hunger for Mexican cuisine.

Breakfast
State of the Industry 2023: Breakfast sector expands its purview

As consumers are increasingly on-the-go, breakfast manufacturers look to innovate their products.

Tastykake snacks
State of the Industry 2023: Consumer cravings for snacks continue

Americans of a certain age likely associate bakery snacks with lunchboxes, unwrapped and enjoyed at school, near the tail end of their midday meal.

Desserts
State of the Industry 2023: Consumers continue craving desserts

While the category enjoyed lower increases than others, sales are still on the rise.

Dinner rolls
State of the Industry 2023: Buns and rolls brighten

Consumers continue looking for buns and rolls that bring restaurant ambience home.

Golden Dough & Co.
State of the Industry 2023: Sweet goods sector shows strong sales

Producers of sweet goods continue to adapt to trying times and innovate their product offerings.

cookies
State of the Industry 2023: Cookie category soars in sales

The cookie category expands to include gluten-free, better-for-you, and non-traditional options.

Pizza
State of the Industry 2023: Frozen pizza breaks out of the box

Consumers turn to frozen pizzas for restaurant-quality products made at home.

Snack Bars
State of the Industry 2023: Snack bars evolve in popularity

Consumers look to snack bars as a meal replacement or a snack between meals.

Reports

