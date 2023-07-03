Truly Good Foods is introducing the world to a spicy new brand of jumbo peanuts: Henrietta Said. The women-owned, Southern operation is on a mission to spice up snack time. Henrietta Said's flavored peanuts are vegan and keto-friendly, contain no artificial ingredients, and come in four flavors: Nashville Hot Chicken with Pickle, Ancho Kimchi, Lemon Peppe, and Original Buffalo. Henrietta Said flavors are

Just one serving of the Super XL Virginia variety peanuts packs seven grams of protein, two grams of fiber, and zero grams of sugar. In addition, Henrietta Said's Ancho Kimchi peanuts just won the Most Innovative New Product Award for Best Savory Snack at this year's Sweets & Snacks Expo.

"We created this brand from the concept of vegan chicken wings along with the desire to take a familiar ingredient everyone loves and experiment with unique and bold flavors," said President and CEO of Truly Good Foods Angela Bauer. "Henrietta Said embodies the sass and spice of our Southern roots, paired with a fun, modern attitude."

Henrietta Said is a new brand offering from snack developer, manufacturer, and distributor Truly Good Foods. Founded in 1977 and based in Charlotte, N.C., Truly Good Foods specializes in premium snacking mixes, freshly roasted nuts and seeds, dried fruit, and a wide variety of over 2,000 snack products. Women-owned Truly Good Foods believes in the Truly Good difference: Premium, Familiar Ingredients + Fun Culinary Flavors + Functional Ingredients. While Henrietta Said may be the most fashionable of its offerings, Truly Good Foods is set to debut its own makeover soon.

"We're so proud of our recent award win at the Sweets & Snacks Expo," said Director of Marketing Lisa Smith. "With Henrietta Said, we set out to create a daring and delicious snack that brings our scandalously spicy selves to the mainstream. And with unexpected flavor fusion profiles from around the world, like Ancho Kimchi, we're thrilled with the reception so far."

Henrietta Said plus-sized peanuts are available in 5-ounce resealable pouches (MSRP: $4.99) and one-ounce single-serve snack bags (MSRP: $1.49). The four flavors niclude:

Nashville Hot Chicken: A blend of Nashville Hot and dill pickle flavors

Ancho Kimchi: The award-winning combination of Mexican Ancho Chile flavor and tangy Korean kimchi

Lemon Pepper: A bold mixture of zesty lemon and spicy pepper

Original Buffalo: A nostalgia-inducing concoction of garlic, paprika, and cayenne pepper

Henrietta Said is now available online and coming soon to Amazon. To learn more about the brand's story and lineup of flavors, visit henriettasaid.com.

