Beatrice Bakery, creators of a wide variety of gourmet baked goods from traditional American favorites to streusels, liqueur cakes, and more, has launched its latest dessert: Grandma’s Southern Pecan Cake. With a caramel aroma, brown sugar, dates, and pecans, Beatrice Bakery continues to invoke a feeling of nostalgia in its fans, as well as create memorable experiences for younger generations.

“What started out with a single Fruitcake recipe—now over a century old—has now evolved into one of America’s most beloved bakeries, and it is our mission to continue innovating new flavor profiles to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth,” said Rick Meyer, president, Beatrice Bakery. “This Southern Pecan Cake is sure to put a smile on your face—no southern roots needed.”

Each date and pecan in the cake is hand-inspected for quality, and then hand-decorated, just like every other dessert the bakery makes.

The Southern Pecan Cake (24-oz.) is sold now on BeatriceBakery.com for $32.95 and will be available at major retailers this summer. For more information on Beatrice Bakery, visit beatricebakery.com.