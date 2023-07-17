Kerr by Ingredion—a global solutions provider that offers consumers the integral richness of raw fruits and vegetables—will highlight its portfolio of juices, purees, concentrates, essences, distillates, and custom formulations from both conventional and organic fruits and vegetables at the IFT FIRST event in Chicago, July 16-19. The company is inviting attendees to visit booth S1129 to learn more about its latest solutions to deliver desirable flavor, color, and nutrition, reportedly enabling a clean and simple label consumers will embrace.

The booth will highlight Kerr’s diverse range of formulated systems and blended solutions. Attendees can stop by and sample a range of = concepts, including:

Calabrian Chili Pepper & Provolone Crackers: rich and zesty flavors complement each other in this gluten-free peppery snack, featuring provolone and Kerr’s red bell pepper puree concentrate.

Calm and Cool Mocktail: this refreshing reduced-sugar mocktail is sure to calm and cool, featuring Kerr’s lavender chamomile tea. It also includes Kerr’s blueberry not-from-concentrate juice and blueberry essence to offer a touch of tartness.

Hibiscus Sangria Paleta: this fresh and fruity reduced-sugar frozen dessert delivers the ideal natural flavor, color, and nutritional benefits with hibiscus tea, strawberry puree, Marion blackberry puree concentrate, red raspberry puree, and apple juice concentrate from Kerr.

Doughnuts: these delicious vegan donuts are the perfect comfort treat and feature the sweet and crisp flavor of apple from Kerr’s apple puree concentrate.

Coconut Cake with Passion Fruit Buttercream: this reduced-sugar fruity cake is bursting with the sweet and tropical flavor combination of coconut and passion fruit. This dessert is a light and unique tropical delight, featuring Kerr’s passion fruit juice concentrate for the buttercream icing.

Industry professionals can learn more about the Kerr by Ingredion portfolio of fruit and vegetable juices, purees, concentrates, essences, distillates, and custom formulations