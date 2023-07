Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker was recently able to chat with Elena Guberman, CEO, tbh, on the company's origins—it was started by Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp—and why it chooses to use clean-label ingredients in its chocolate spread.

The brand uses recycled plastic jars for its product and replaces all of the fibers used in its boxes 20x over through planting trees.

Watch the video above or click here.

Related: tbh harnesses star power to spread the word about healthy snacking