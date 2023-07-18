SLANG Worldwide Inc. has launched its first line of fast-acting cannabis-infused gummies under its Alchemy Naturals brand.

Available at SLANG's Ceres Collaborative Burlington, Vermont—and soon in dispensaries across the state via wholesale—Alchemy Naturals' fast-acting gummies harness TiME INFUSION technology from Azuca, expediting the onset time to between 5 and 15 minutes.

Designed for a stackable, social, and session-able cannabis consumption experience, Alchemy Naturals' fast-acting gummies aim to meet Vermonters' demand for a consistent cannabis edible that quickly yields effects. The gummies feature 5 mg THC per piece and are available in Blackberry Lime and Cranberry Orange flavors.

"Azuca has invested a lot of time into research around creating a fast-acting solution for edible products in the cannabis industry," said Brittany Hallett, VP, marketing of SLANG. "Our Alchemy edibles brand has been widely recognized for its flavor and all-natural ingredients. The opportunity to add Azuca's technology to our already uniquely formalized gummies makes them even more desirable to our consumer base as it adds the additional layer of providing a consistent cannabis experience. We are confident in Azuca's research and have seen the success that they have achieved in bringing this technology to the high-demand THC edible market."

Alchemy Naturals and Azuca note that unpredictable onset times are challenging for edible consumers. In addition, the lag between consumption and effects may compel consumers to overconsume. Alchemy Naturals aims to solve this problem by providing consumers with predictable, doseable products.

While traditional edibles convert delta-9-THC in the digestive tract to 11-hydroxy-THC, Alchemy Naturals gummies contain individually encapsulated delta-9-THC cannabinoids. The technology provides greater bioavailability that works at the molecular level to bypass the liver and enter the bloodstream immediately. For most, this means onset in less than 15 minutes and a delta-9-THC experience that lasts two to four hours.

Azuca's infusion process also provides consumers with a delta-9 THC experience akin to inhaling cannabis. This proprietary formulation gives an uplifting, lighter and more euphoric sensation than the heavy effect of traditional edibles.

"We're thrilled to partner with Alchemy Naturals for the launch of its new cannabis-infused gummy," said Kim Sanchez Rael, Azuca co-founder and CEO. "The collaboration combines our innovative TiME INFUSION with Alchemy’s commitment to high-quality, delicious products that support daily wellness. Together, we're revolutionizing the cannabis industry by delivering fast-acting, great-tasting edibles that provide a controllable and enjoyable experience for consumers."