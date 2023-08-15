Chocolate lovers are in for a treat as Bitzel’s Chocolate, a 7,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility, is set to open its doors in Suwanee, Georgia this fall.

The brainchild of chocolatier and entrepreneur Ray Bitzel, former owner of Bellejais Chocolatier, Bitzel’s Chocolate will feature a line of affordable, chef-crafted delicacies conceived by master chocolatier Sabrina Coombs, former executive pastry chef at Nobu Atlanta and season eight finalist on Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship.”

The factory will offer retail and wholesale chocolate treats including chocolate bark, chocolate-covered fruits and nuts, ice cream-filled bonbons and truffles and molded chocolate products as well as fresh, continuously churning gelato.

Bitzel plans to offer a true “Willy Wonka”-style experience, allowing visitors to watch as these chocolate creations move through an automated production process using the widest range of specialty equipment of any chocolatier in the Southeast. Visitors also can see how cacao is harvested and learn about cacao growers and harvesters from Ecuador, Uganda and the Dominican Republic while walking through an artificial cacao forest.

“We’re making a quality product with real ingredients, and guests can see how it’s made, from bean to bar,” says Bitzel. “Guests will have the ability to see the whole process from production to packaging in-house.”

Bitzel’s creations will utilize different types of chocolate in addition to the standard milk chocolate and dark chocolate. “We’ll have a caramel chocolate, sometimes called gold chocolate,” says Coombs. “And we’re going to have ruby chocolate, which is a fantastic chocolate made from ruby cacao. It has a tart, raspberry flavor, and as far as we know, we’ll be the first chocolatier to introduce it to the U.S. on a large scale. We’re very excited about that.”

Bitzel’s Chocolate products will be available in the factory’s retail space. Additionally, Bitzel plans to work with local and national brands to create private-label chocolate and custom packaging options for corporations, restaurants, wineries, and private events.

“A lot of the chocolate on the shelves today doesn’t meet the legal definition of chocolate,” Bitzel says. “We’re providing authentic chocolate goods designed and conceived by an extremely talented chef, and our production process allows us to offer them at a reasonable, value-driven price. Guests get to see how the chocolate is made, and people are going to love the entire experience.”

For more information, visit bitzelschocolate.com.