We were recently able to connect with Teruhiro (Terry) Kawabe, chief representative for the USA and president, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc., makers of HI-CHEW. HI-CHEW recently debuted its Reduced Sugar flavors line.





Liz Parker: HI-CHEW Reduced Sugar flavors came out in July 2022. What made the brand want to release a reduced sugar line?

Terry Kawabe: As a result of the pandemic, the confectionery industry has seen a steady rise of consumers embracing healthier alternatives. At HI-CHEW, it’s important for us to prioritize the development of new and innovative products that align with our consumers' shifting preferences, in addition to staying true to the HI-CHEW taste and texture that resonates with our fans.

As many of HI-CHEW’s offerings are gluten-free, we wanted to be intentional about which direction to develop a “better-for-you” lineup, as we’re aware that a consumer’s definition of “healthy” may vary based on their lifestyle.

With that in mind, we launched HI-CHEW Reduced Sugar in July 2022, with a reimagining of the original chewlet’s best selling flavors: Mango and Strawberry. HI-CHEW Reduced Sugar contains a double layer of fruit flavor, made with concentrated fruit juices and purees, as well as dietary fiber (inulin) to reduce sugar content by 30%.

The release of HI-CHEW Reduced Sugar marked the first step towards meeting consumer’s needs where they are, providing them with a variety of HI-CHEW products that align with their needs and lifestyle, all while encouraging the occasional sweet tooth indulgence.





LP: How does the product use dietary fiber to reduce the sugar content in it?

TK: Through extensive rounds of testing, our research and development team found that the optimal way to reduce refined sugar levels in confectionery products is to include dietary fiber, thereby replacing artificial sweeteners. However, we discovered that a simple substitution between traditional sweeteners and dietary fiber can lead to differences in flavor and texture. To offset this change, we made additional quality adjustments with other ingredients to maintain the classic fruity taste and chewy texture that fans have come to love.





LP: The press release says it is part of HI-CHEW’s “better-for-you product lineup." What other products are in the lineup?

TK: Currently, HI-CHEW Reduced Sugar is the sole product within Morinaga America, Inc.’s (MAI) better-for-you lineup. HI-CHEW is always looking for opportunities to expand our better-for-you offerings in the future, as we aim to provide our consumers with delicious, reduced-sugar options that align with their evolving preferences for healthier choices.





LP: Does HI-CHEW have any new products in the works, either for the rest of 2023 or early 2024?

TK: Fans of HI-CHEW can look forward to the release of the HI-CHEW Fantasy Mix Stand Up Pouch, arriving on retail shelves nationwide in September. First launched in June 2022, Fantasy Mix peg bags were HI-CHEW’s first venture into unique and nostalgic flavor profiles, as many of our previous products featured fruit-forward flavors and combinations. As the newest addition to HI-CHEW’s Stand Up Pouch lineup, the Fantasy Mix Stand Up Pouch offers consumers more of the unique fan-favorite flavors they know and love in an 11-ounce pouch: Rainbow Sherbet, Blue Hawaii, and Blue Raspberry.

Additionally, Morinaga America, the official distributor of HI-CHEW, is set to launch HI-SOFT, a rich and creamy salted caramel chew, at select retailers nationwide this Fall. Caramel candy was the very first product offering that Morinaga introduced in the Japanese market when the company was established in 1899. With over 120 years of experience in making caramel candy, Morinaga has solidified its place as an iconic caramel candy manufacturer in Japan. To constantly offer different varieties of caramel products to the consumers, in 1969, Morinaga launched the HI-SOFT brand to satisfy even the most discerning taste buds and further brought this delightful flavor to the U.S. consumers this year. First previewed at this year’s Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. consumers can look forward to purchasing HI-SOFT from their favorite retail location in the coming months.

The innovative team at HI-CHEW is constantly working in the background to develop new and unique flavors based on consumer feedback gathered from our Chew Crew. We look forward to sharing more new and novel product announcements in the future. To Chew Crew members or casual HI-CHEW fans who would like to share their ideas for a future flavor or product, we’re always eager to incorporate your ideas into our lineup.