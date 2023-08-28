Máka Mia Pizza, a brand of JTM Food Group, has its new Mia V4.5 Robotic Pizza Shop. Partnering with a pizza robotic system from Europe, Máka Mia has combined its pizza with the newest version of the robotic oven and is introducing it to the U.S. food industry market. According to the company, the process creates great-tasting pizza in three minutes through the use of precision robotics.

Máka Mia Pizza is made with a proprietary cheese blend, an Italian family pizza sauce recipe, and proprietary dough balls designed for a light center and crisp edge and bottom. The Robotic Pizza Shop features two stone hearth ovens that cook and serve pizzas in less than three minutes, without human assistance. Maka Mia reportedly offers a cutting-edge turn-key operation designed for retailers with significant foot traffic, including college and university communities, airports, hotels, amusement parks, convenience stores, and stadiums and sports facilities.

"This is a perfect opportunity for retailers looking to increase revenue with limited labor requirements while still delivering a premium product," says Matt Maas, founder and CEO of Máka Mia Pizza. "The quality is hard to believe until you experience it for yourself. That's why we're scheduling demos across the U.S., to give foodservice industry and retail partners the chance for a hands-on presentation and taste test. I challenge anyone to match the total package of quality, convenience, and advanced technology of Máka Mia's Robotic Pizza Shop."