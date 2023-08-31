Chocolove is welcoming back its seasonal pumpkin-shaped chocolate bites in pumpkin spice and peanut butter flavors.

Chocolove’s Pumpkin Bites are individually wrapped and each 7.05-ounce bag of bites have a suggested retail price range of $7.99 to $9.99:

Pumpkin Bites – Pumpkin Spice : Made with 33% milk chocolate and filled with white chocolate, baked pumpkin pie filling, as well as seasonal spices like ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.

: Made with 33% milk chocolate and filled with white chocolate, baked pumpkin pie filling, as well as seasonal spices like ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. Pumpkin Bites – Peanut Butter: Made with 55% dark chocolate and filled with creamy peanut butter.

These limited-edition flavors will be available at Sprouts, Whole Foods, and select Albertson’s starting in September, and for online purchase at Chocolove.com while supplies last.