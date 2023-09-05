Yelloh announced today the company has officially rolled out Yelloh.com and the new Yelloh mobile app for customers to order their favorite frozen meals and treats. The launch of these new tools is a pivotal moment for the company’s transformation as it officially replaces the website and app under the company’s former brand, Schwan’s Home Delivery.

“Our new website and mobile app are an exciting step as we drive full speed ahead with Yelloh. While it may look different, we will continue to deliver the delicious, high-quality, frozen foods our customers have known and loved for more than 70 years,” Bernardo Santana, chief customer officer said. “The launch of these new tools will not change the seamless and dynamic ordering experience our customers are accustomed to. The refreshed look builds on our momentum as we continue to evolve to meet customers where they are in a modern way.”

Here’s what customers can expect:

Customers visiting Yelloh.com will keep their same online account but will need to sign in when visiting the site for the first time.

Customers who previously downloaded the Schwan’s Home Delivery mobile app will simply need to update the app and sign in again.

In addition to the rollout of these new digital channels, the company’s Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn accounts continue to relaunch under the new Yelloh brand. Today’s announcement follows a series of key milestones in the company’s transformation—from embarking on the company’s largest digital transformation to accelerating the digital customer experience. In 2022, as part of its commitment to reinvention, the company announced its vibrant new name, Yelloh, a friendly greeting that also pays homage to the company’s iconic yellow delivery vehicles.

As Yelloh continues its commitment to reinvention, customers can still expect exceptionally delicious frozen food and extraordinary experiences rooted in the company’s pioneering 70-year legacy.