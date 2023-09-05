SNAC International has officially announced that early bird registration for SNX24, the snack industry’s education and collaboration forum, will open on September 8. SNX24 will take place April 14–16, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Dallas, in Dallas, TX.

The event will feature three areas for supplier/customer engagement and education:

Supplier Suites: Dedicated hotel suites will be transformed into meeting spaces to hold private, one on one producer-supplier conversations and planning on products, sourcing, operations, supply chain efficiency, sustainability, and other relevant topics.

Experience Zone: Comprised of five zones, attendees will walk through the snack manufacturing process, from raw materials to finished product.

Education Arena: Engage with industry leaders addressing the hottest topics in snacks and emerging industry trends, as well as the SNAC Tank 2024 Competition where start-up snack brands will pitch their product for a chance to win $10,000.

SNX24 is open to all SNAC International members and non-members, who are eager to do business with and engage with snack industry leaders and peers.

SNX24 is a one-of-a-kind event, designed to spark dialogue, innovation, and growth, helping you build deeper relations with others in the industry. This year's event promises to be no exception, featuring presentations from industry leaders, interactive roundtable discussions on the latest snack industry trends, and much more.

To register for SNX24, visit snxevent.com on or after September 8. Stay tuned for further updates on speakers, sessions, and other news related to this year's event.