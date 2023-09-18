Chex Mix is remixing its crunchy pieces with new Chex Mix Remix flavors, inspired by fans’ late-night cravings: Cheesy Pizza and Zesty Taco.

The Cheesy Pizza flavor includes Garlic & Herbs Chex, Pizza Crust Bagel Chips, Cheese Puffs, and Pizza Sauce Chex.

Its Zesty Taco flavor contains Taco Seasoning Chex, Corn Shell Chips, Cheese Puffs, and Salsa Chex pieces.

Chex Mix Remix flavors are available nationwide for an MSRP of $4.29 for a seven-ounce bag and $5.49 for an 11-ounce bag.

