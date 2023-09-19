Unique Snacks, a 102-year-old family business and a snack industry innovator, has offered its popular Original Splits, Pretzel Shells, Extra Dark Splits, Multi-Grain Splits, Extra Salt Splits, and Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings to U.S. military families at U.S.-based military commissaries since 2019. Starting in 2024, military service members stationed overseas looking for a taste of home will be able to find Unique Snacks’ Original Splits and Pretzel Shells at U.S. military commissaries in Europe and the Far East.

“Our military service men and women sacrifice so much in the service to our country,” stated Justin Spannuth, chief operating officer at Unique Snacks. “We’re proud to bring them a sense of comfort by offering some of their favorite snacks from back home while they are deployed overseas.”

Unique Snacks works with the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) to offer its signature pretzels made with More Flavor, Fewer Ingredients, Smarter Baking at more than 90 U.S.-based military commissaries. In 2024, Unique Snacks and DeCA are expanding that relationship. Unique Snacks’ 11 oz. packages of Original Splits will be featured on the shelves of all European commissaries at U.S. military installations. The company will also offer one-pound packages of its Original Splits and Pretzels Shells in club store section at up to 55 U.S. commissaries throughout Europe and the Far East.

Unique Snacks further supports military families through its annual program with Folds of Honor, a national nonprofit that raises funds to create scholarships for the spouses and children of fallen or severely wounded military service members and first responders. Since 2018, Unique Snacks raised approximately $50,000 to support the nonprofit and its mission by donating a percent from each purchase of specially branded packages to Folds of Honor. In 2022, Unique Snacks sold over 250,000 bags of Folds of Honor branded Original Splits.

