Southern Recipe Small Batch recently announced its newest product launch, bringing a sweet new flavor to the snack food aisle: Hot Honey Pork Rinds. The new variety can soon be found on shelf at Food Lion stores at an SRP of $3.99 for each four-ounce bag.

Research demonstrates that Hot Honey remains an on-trend flavor in the culinary world and is an ideal mix of sweet and savory for millennial snack food lovers looking for something different. In fact, interest in the Hot Honey flavor, overall, has grown 53% in consumer interest in the past year alone.

“Through flavor innovation like Hot Honey pork rinds, we’re proud to bring on-trend flavors to pork rinds, while meeting consumers’ changing needs for low-carb, protein-packed snacks that are still lower in sodium and sugar,” shares Mark Singleton, VP of sales and marketing at Rudolph Foods. “This is a category that has a rich history and a bright future. We’re not just introducing another snack to retailer shelves. We’re elevating the perception of the humble pork rind, once again—and bringing new consumers into the category while we do this.”

The brand's new Hot Honey variety allows the brand to diversify its current offering and speak to the conversations with shoppers specifically requesting this culinary flavor.