Spirit Halloween and Butterfinger is now the official candy bar of Spirit Halloween, the leading Halloween retailer in North America.

To celebrate the partnership, the Halloween destination and candy bar are teaming up to make the 2023 Halloween season the best one yet. Fans looking to lay a finger on a free Butterfinger should check out their local Spirit Halloween. Spirit Halloween is hosting a Butterfinger tasting weekend starting Friday, September 22 at select locations, handing out free Butterfinger bars to in-store guests. Plus, consumers can score a free collectible tote bag featuring a mashup of the two brands.

Fans will also have the chance to win a case of full-size Butterfinger bars to pass out to trick-or-treaters, a huge mystery pack of Spirit Halloween décor, plus a $100 Spirit Gift Card for a total value of nearly $1,000. The contest launches on Friday, September 29, and runs through Monday, October 2.

"We live and breathe Halloween 365 days a year, and we know candy plays a special role in celebrations for many during the Halloween season," said Kym Sarkos, executive vice president, Spirit Halloween. "Our guests love coming to their local Spirit Halloween store each season for the thrills and surprises that await within the walls of every Spirit Halloween, and we are so excited to team up with Butterfinger, one of our favorite candy bars, to make that visit even sweeter this year."

"For one hundred years, Butterfinger has been a candy bar icon thanks to its crispety, crunchety, peanut buttery flavor," added Neal Finkler, vice president of marketing for Butterfinger and Baby Ruth. "Halloween is the time of year when people of all ages hope for Butterfinger bars in their bag, so we're thrilled to be the Official Candy Bar of Spirit Halloween to bring even more of Butterfinger's irresistible flavor to Halloween lovers."

