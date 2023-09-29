When shopping for packaging materials and technology, a snack or bakery pro can’t just drive down to the nearest mall or log onto Amazon to have something delivered to their front door. Unfortunately, there isn’t a brick-and-mortar store or one-stop webshop with all the options in one easy location.

This year’s PACK EXPO Las Vegas event, however, offers what might just be the next best thing. The conference and exposition, taking place in the glittery city Sept. 11–13, brings acres of exhibits, hours of sessions, and scores of networking opportunities for those looking to purchase new equipment or forge new partnerships.

To learn more about what the event has to offer snack and bakery industry professionals, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery spoke with Laura Thompson, vice president of trade shows for PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

Jenni Spinner: Snack and bakery producers are busy people. What are some of the benefits they might be able to take advantage of, should they take days out of their schedules to attend PACK EXPO this year?

Laura Thompson: PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 will be the largest, most comprehensive edition of this trade show since its inception, with 30,000 attendees expected to explore over 2,000 exhibitor solutions spanning nearly 1 million square feet of exhibit space. Produced by PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, PACK EXPO Las Vegas is the premier destination to witness cutting-edge packaging and processing solutions, with suppliers showcasing diverse innovations for more than 40 vertical markets, making it the most all-inclusive packaging and processing show in North America this year.

Show attendees will see machinery in action, discover the latest materials, hear from experts, experience innovations firsthand, gain insights into critical industry trends, and discover solutions they didn’t know existed. The theme of PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 is “Expect Innovation,” because this show will provide more solutions and innovations under one roof than available anywhere else in North America this year.

More than 1,000 exhibitors serving the snack and bakery markets will be in attendance showcasing their latest solutions and technologies.

JS: Can you tell us about any trends in packaging on display and discussed at various sessions that might be of interest to food industry folks?

LT: PACK EXPO Las Vegas will feature discussions on critical, timely industry topics on several distinct show-floor educational stages, including the Innovation Stage, Processing Innovation Stage, Industry Speaks Stage, Sustainability Stage, and The Forum. These are free, 30- to 45-minute seminars on breakthrough technologies and best practices addressing a wide range of industry hot topics. Some of the trends that will be discussed at the show are sustainability, automation, AI, workforce, and cybersecurity. There will be more than 100 of these interactive, educational sessions taking place during the show.

a complete description of each stage follows:

The Innovation Stage: Explore new technologies and best practices in fast-paced, 30-minute presentations by suppliers and topic experts. Some topic areas include robotics, automation, AI, and of course sustainability.

Processing Innovation Stage: Located in the Processing Zone, the Processing Innovation Stage will include 30-minute, information-packed presentations about trends, new ideas, and advances in food and beverage processing.

Industry Speaks Stage: Experts from the PACK EXPO Partner Program, covering multiple industry verticals, will address the latest hot topics and industry trends such as sustainability, remote access, supply chain solutions, augmented reality, and operational efficiency.

Sustainability Stage: Attendees will hear from industry experts on a range of packaging sustainability topics and receive guidance on making their brands more sustainable in the future.

The Forum: 45-minute interactive sessions provide the opportunity to discuss new ideas and collaborate on solutions to widespread issues and trends such as digitalization, cybersecurity, sustainability, automation, and integration of cobots into manufacturing. Each session begins with a presentation before participants are invited to discuss the issue in small roundtables.

JS: Could you please tell us what’s new at PACK EXPO this year, especially things of specific interest to snack and bakery producers, and their partners?

LT: Sustainability will be front and center at this year’s show with the debut of Sustainability Central and the accompanying Sustainability Stage. Sustainability Central is a show floor destination, which takes an expansive look into packaging sustainability and what it means to brands, including interactive content and a look at actionable sustainable solutions in manufacturing, materials, and design. At the Sustainability Stage, attendees will hear from industry experts on a range of packaging sustainability topics and receive insight on making their brands more sustainable.

We will have a total of seven pavilions this year with some new and expanded formats.

The boom in e-commerce makes logistics an even more crucial part of the product journey from manufacturer to consumer. With that in mind, we will introduce The Logistics Pavilion as the newest place to find targeted solutions related to the supply chain, including warehousing, fulfillment, distribution logistics services, and transportation providers.

The integration of processing and packaging in the manufacturing environment is more important than ever and The Processing Zone returns to PACK EXPO Las Vegas 50% larger than it was in 2021. It is a great place to start a search for front-of-the-line solutions such as homogenizing, heat treating, forming/sizing, and coating. With more than half of our attendees coming from food and beverage companies, this expanded area is certain to be a huge draw.

JS: Your education agenda has a lot of sessions to consider; are there any sessions you’d like to highlight?

LT: Sessions of interest to snack and bakery producers include:

The State of Snacking: An Innovation Eruption—Monday, Sept. 11 at the Industry Speaks Stage, featuring David Walsh, vice president of membership and communications with at SNAC International: With the snack and snacking adjacent category generating 27% of all food and beverage sales in the U.S., we take a look at why snacking is a central component of our daily lives and how the market is evolving to reflect consumers' preferences.

Leveraging Sustainable Packaging to Engage Consumers—Monday, Sept. 11 at the Sustainability Stage, featuring Mikey Pasciuto of Scrapp: Now more than ever consumers are asking more of brands and retailers when it comes to packaging. They want it to be recyclable, affordable, have a low impact, and ultimately, be sustainable. Understanding consumer sentiment can be difficult while balancing other aspects of packaging design. This session will help navigate the challenges of consumer engagement around innovative sustainable packaging solutions while proving that sustainable packaging is beneficial for the planet and your wallet.

Why Your Mixing Process Should Be Fully Automated—Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Processing Innovation Stage, featuring Jim Warren, vice president of Reading Bakery Systems: We have all heard the term “lights out bakery.” The concept is to build a bakery where lights are not needed because the line is fully automated, and no personnel is required to operate the equipment. Today’s continuous mixing technology is already close to the “lights out” goal.

Exploring the Power of AI in Manufacturing—Tuesday, Sept. 12 at The Forum, featuring Andi Lomasky, senior director of IT with PMMI: Explore different ways that manufacturers can harness the power of artificial intelligence to grow or enhance their businesses while utilizing best practices.

JS: Then, there are a lot of other fun and useful programs. What is PACK EXPO Xpress? Please tell us how that works and the benefits attendees get for going that route.

LT: PACK EXPO Xpress is our virtual offering for those unable to attend the show in person. Limited aspects of the show will be available online including a personalized resource planning tool and directory, appointment scheduling capabilities, on-demand access to sessions following the show, and exhibitor online showroom access. Registration for PACK EXPO Xpress is available at packexpolasvegas.com. Select “online only” when registering.

To get a glimpse of some of the new packaging and processing technologies, take a look at our Technology Excellence Awards finalists. The awards feature cutting-edge technologies—shown for the very first time at PACK EXPO. They fall into four categories: Food and Beverage, General Packaging and Processing, Personal Care, and Pharma and Sustainability. Attendees will have a chance to visit these finalists’ booths and vote in real time via the event app or online.

The Confectionery Pavilion will feature the latest trends relating to aeration, batch refining, shaping, cluster production, and other candy-making technologies. Hosted by the National Confectionery Association, this pavilion provides an opportunity for attendees to network and gain valuable insights as well as recharge at the Candy Bar Lounge, sponsored by Syntegon Packaging Technology.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas offers programs and activities aimed at getting students excited about careers in packaging and processing:

Future Innovators Robotics Showcase: Robotics teams from Las Vegas-area high schools bring in robots they have designed and built and show them in action. Come watch these fun demonstrations and feel free to ask questions.

Robotics teams from Las Vegas-area high schools bring in robots they have designed and built and show them in action. Come watch these fun demonstrations and feel free to ask questions. Amazing Packaging Race, sponsored by Emerson: This event provides firsthand experience with several career possibilities in the packaging and processing industry. Teams from colleges, trade schools, and universities across the U.S. race around the PACK EXPO Las Vegas show floor to complete tasks or solve problems at the booths of participating exhibitors.

JS: What advice do you have for a first-time PACK EXPO attendee?

JT: Plan in advance using My Show Planner on the website and by downloading the show app.

JS: Finally, what are some of your favorite things about PACK EXPO?

JT: Watching the machinery in action on the show floor, hearing about the connections that were made at the show from users and suppliers to overall industry networking, and seeing the awe on the faces of first-time attendees.

JS: Do you have anything you’d like to add?

JT: There really is something for everyone.