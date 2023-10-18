Voyage Foods, the company using the latest in food technology, science, and natural, upcycled ingredients to reimagine consumers' favorite foods into more environmentally ethical and safer counterparts, announced new retail distribution with Walmart. The expansion, the most significant to date for Voyage Foods since its inception two years ago, will see its Peanut-Free and Hazelnut-Free Spreads released into over 1200 Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com this October.

While Voyage Foods’ prior retail debut introduced its products into stores primarily along the East and West Coasts, its launch at Walmart presents an important milestone to reaching retail customers nationwide and substantially expanding the company’s ecommerce presence. Increasing its retail distribution by over 400% from roughly 350 total stores to over 1600, Voyage Foods will now be on track to effectively reach millions of consumers­­­­­ across the U.S.—including the estimated 85 million Americans who avoid the top nine allergens in the foods they buy.

For shoppers today, the health and well-being of their families come first. Voyage Foods addresses key challenges in the food system while championing a future where food supports everyone. Since its inception in 2021, the company has embodied its mission of providing delicious, accessible, and more sustainable food options that contribute to the well-being of individuals and the environment.

Harnessing the power of its proprietary food technology, Voyage Foods has recreated iconic household nut-based spreads—Peanut-Free Spread and Hazelnut-Free Spread—without the nuts, cocoa, and dairy. Both are made without any of the top nine food allergens and entirely with whole, plant-based, upcycled ingredients. The breakthrough recipes are crafted from a blend of seeds and legumes—an important source of protein and essential nutrients such as calcium, iron, potassium, and vitamins D & E—and replicate the same creamy goodness and rich tastes of our favorite traditional spreads but safer for current and future generations.

“Our launch at Walmart represents a significant mark in our journey to make allergen-free food accessible to a wider audience,” said Adam Maxwell, CEO, and founder of Voyage Foods. “We are proud to offer options that are allergy-friendly and more affordable than traditional nut spreads but still deliver on exceptional quality and flavor.”

With global prices higher than ever and energy bills on the rise, consumers also want to save money wherever they can. As part of its mission, Voyage Foods is setting a new standard in the allergen-friendly category by providing increasingly accessible options. Both the Hazelnut-Free Spread and Peanut-Free Spread will retail at an affordable $4.98, making them the most competitively priced options on the market, without compromising on taste or quality.