The National Confectioners Association is currently seeking nominations of outstanding industry leaders across several disciplines for awards that will be presented at the 2024 State of the Industry Conference (March 10–12 at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort).

Two Confectionery Leadership Awards will honor top retail or wholesale buyers, category managers, and executives for their effective business collaboration, category management best practices, and innovations in merchandising confectionery products. The nomination period closes November 6. Any employee of an NCA member company or a fellow retailer can nominate a deserving individual for a Confectionery Leadership Award.

NCA’s Woman of Influence Award, presented by NCA’s Women’s Leadership Group, honors a woman who has demonstrated superior leadership and industry mentorship and has a proven record of growth, success, and influence in the confectionery industry. Nominations for the Woman of Influence Award can be submitted by any member of the confectionery industry through November 10.

The Candy Dish Awards celebrate the special relationship between manufacturers and the broker/sales agent community. The Golden Candy Dish Award is presented to a broker/sales agent industry member who has performed above and beyond the call of business to promote, grow and advocate for the confectionery industry. Nominations for the Golden Candy Dish can be made by fellow brokers or manufacturers. The Silver Candy Dish Award is presented to a leader in a sales, marketing or management role in confectionery manufacturing who has made significant contributions to growing the confectionery category utilizing a broker network. Only employees of an NCA broker member company may nominate someone for a Silver Candy Dish. Nominations for both Candy Dish Awards will be accepted through November 15.

All the awards will be presented on Sunday, March 10 during a special recognition ceremony at NCA’s 2024 State of the Industry Conference. The conference will also feature one-of-kind education and networking events, the release of NCA’s proprietary State of Treating report and two retailer-hosted roundtable sessions known as Treat & Greets. Learn more at CandyUSA.com/SOTIC.