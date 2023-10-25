For a limited time, Papa Johns is bringing back its popular Shaq-a-Roni pizza in the U.S., developed in partnership with board member, franchisee, and former basketball superstar, Shaquille O’Neal. A fan favorite menu item for the past three years, Papa Johns will donate $1 to The Papa Johns Foundation for each Shaq-a-Roni purchased at participating locations.

The pizza is also making its international debut, with Papa Johns locations around the world donating the U.S. $1 equivalent to local charities for each Shaq-a-Roni purchased. Visit papajohns.com/shaq for participating countries and corresponding charities and donation amounts.

Over the last three years, Papa Johns has raised more than $9 million for community organizations through sales of the Shaq-a-Roni pizza. Given its widespread success and the company’s commitment to building up communities, Papa Johns is celebrating the fourth year of this LTO by launching the pizza globally and with a pointed mission to support youth entrepreneurs and future leaders.

“At Papa Johns, we believe pizza brings people together. The Shaq-a-Roni and our partnership with Shaquille O’Neal has accomplished a great deal over the last three years to unite the areas where our consumers work and live,” says Jaclyn Ruelle, head of brand at Papa Johns. “We’re setting our sights even bigger this year by debuting the Shaq-a-Roni internationally and investing in communities across the globe.”

With more than 60% of today’s youth considering entrepreneurship as a career option–and nearly half seeking resources to get their dreams off the ground1–Papa Johns is setting out to kickstart youth entrepreneurship by investing a portion of this year’s Shaq-a-Roni sales into youth-led small businesses and community projects.

Starting November 1, kids of all ages across the U.S. can share their business concept with Papa Johns and Shaquille O’Neal for a chance to bring their big idea to life. Five applicants from around the United States will be selected and awarded a $5,000 grant to invest in their project.

“Through partnerships with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Junior Achievement, Papa Johns has a longstanding global commitment to empowering youth and the leaders of tomorrow,” says Jenn Garner, senior director, corporate affairs and sustainability, at Papa Johns. “Now more than ever, young adults are looking for ways to create positive change in their communities, so we couldn’t be more excited to leverage the impact of our Shaq-a-Roni pizza to support the ventures of our young leaders.”

As part of its commitment to youth leadership and ahead of National Entrepreneurship Month, Papa Johns also teamed up with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to host its first-ever Entrepreneurship Shadow Day on October 12 in Atlanta, Georgia. Local youth were given the opportunity to shadow notable Papa Johns franchisee Joe Johnson to get a firsthand look at a day in the life of a successful business owner. The company hopes to replicate the pilot program in additional markets in 2024.

The Shaq-a-Roni pizza features an extra-large pizza made with Papa Johns’ fresh, never frozen, original dough covered in extra cheese and extra pepperoni, baked to perfection, and cut into eight slices. This fan-favorite pizza is now available nationally for $13.99 and in select global markets.