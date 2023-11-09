Known for its duo of chocolate and peanut butter, Hershey's Reese's brand is introducing an addition to the candy aisle: Reese's Caramel Big Cup.

The Reese's brand is adding a gooey layer of caramel to the peanut butter cup in a Big Cup format for the first time ever.

"Next to peanut butter, caramel is the most requested combination with chocolate – and while Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are already perfect, ask, and you shall receive," said Emily Stover, Reese's senior associate brand manager. "As the experts in chocolate and peanut butter deliciousness, we know what our fans want, and we're delivering on that with the Reese's Caramel Big Cup.

Starting November 17, consumers nationwide can enjoy standard and king size packages of the brand-new Reese's Caramel Big Cup.

