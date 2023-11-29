General Mills and its Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal brand have announced the launch of Gingerbread Toast Crunch cereal. The product features the familiar cinnamon sugar squares with the taste of gingerbread.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch-themed gingerbread house kit has everything consumers need to build an epic holiday home, including an ugly Cinnamoji holiday sweater to celebrate in true CTC style. Other kit items include:

Gingerbread pieces to create the house

Betty Crocker Cinnamon Toast Crunch Icing to hold the foundation together

Gingerbread Toast Crunch cereal for shingles

Candies to make the house extra epic

Cinnadust for a delicious, snow-covered finishing touch

Cinnamon Toast Crunch fans can get their hands on Cin-Gerbread House Kits at shop.cinnamontoastcrunch.com/ for $39.99 while supplies last. Gingerbread Toast Crunch is on shelves and online nationwide now for $5.69 (mid size) and $7.17 (family size).