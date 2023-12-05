This week, olam food ingredients (ofi) has identified four chocolate and confectionery trends set to shape this year’s festive season. Highlights include:

Festive flavors getting a hot twist

Premium advent calendars

Growth of artisanal and handcrafted treats

Home-made Christmas crafts

Christmas 2023: ofi’s festive flavor favorites for cocoa and confectionery

1. Festive flavors get a hot twist

Christmas spices like cinnamon and nutmeg are long-standing festive flavor staples. But this year, ofi expects to see consumers get more adventurous with their flavor choice, as more unique and unconventional spice combinations, like chilli chocolate, appear in Christmas food and beverage products.

For brands looking to spice up their festive offering, flavors like chilli work perfectly when paired with deZaan’s TrueDark cocoa powder, to deliver a rich and spicy flavor sensation, with notes of nuts and fruits; perfect for warming up this festive season.

2. Premium advent calendars on the rise

Counting down to Christmas with an advent calendar is a key part of the festive season for many, and a tradition that’s evolving each year. Confectionery manufacturers can use advent as a moment to experiment with new flavors and formulations to create premium calendars that stand out on the shelf.

The global Premium Chocolate market is expected to expand by 8.5% by 2028, according to Market Watch. And as a result we’re seeing a growth in premium offerings as manufacturers look to tempt consumers with luxurious choices, such as Italian chocolatier Amedei’s Calendario dell’Avvento, which retails for €65. Meanwhile, others are looking to demonstrate innovation in formulation and respond to growing plant-based demand. Our research has found oat milk performs best as a dairy alternative in confectionery and H!P’s Oat Milk Calendar is an example of one manufacturer looking to offer consumers a more exciting option this advent.

3. Growth of the artisanal and handcrafted market

Artisanal chocolate can be one of the most affordable luxuries and as consumers seek out unique and special gifts, artisanal confectionery products are a great option to treat loved ones this holiday season. Globally, artisan and premium chocolate launches have been growing over the last five years, with an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%.

Handmade chocolates, like M&S’s chocolate pinecones, gourmet truffles, and small-batch candies crafted with premium ingredients are all in high demand. Indulgence is key when it comes to artisan and handcrafted treats, and our single origin cocoa liquor UINM 3025 works well for pralines containing nut pastes such as hazelnut.

4. Christmas crafts at home

As the cost of living continues to rise, many consumers may be choosing to spend more time at home. That means home baking is likely to prove a popular festive activity this year, providing families with a fun and affordable way to spend time together over the holiday period, with DIY kits like the Dr Oetker Winter Plum cake mix from Austria expected to be a hit.

For some festive baking, ofi's deZaan Black D11B powder can be used for making black chocolate and hazelnut cookies.

Naveen Pessani, technical category manager for Chocolate & Confectionery at ofi said: “The giving, receiving, and sharing of chocolate and confectionery is central to so many festive celebrations around the world. And this year, consumer expectations are higher than ever, with many seeking new and novel Christmas offerings that bring a blend of tradition and innovation. The brands that will win this Christmas are those that are re-imagining holiday staples and delivering exciting and more premium products to surprise and delight consumers.”

