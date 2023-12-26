As parents stock up their medicine cabinets for cold and flu season, DrKids is introducing the first ever acetaminophen gummy bite. This latest innovation for OTC will change the way parents administer medicine to their children by offering an exact dose system that is child-friendly in both flavor and delivery.

"As a parent of three, I know how important it is to have safe and effective solutions, especially when it comes to your children's health," said Keith Page, CEO of CalmCo. "We are excited to introduce the revolutionary acetaminophen gummy bite to the market. This new OTC technology will help parents take the guess work out of administering medicine with the most innovative, exact dosing system."

DrKids Children's Pain + Fever Gummy Bites are now available on Amazon, Walmart.com, and DrKids.com for $14.99. Additionally, DrKids full product line can be found retail at Rite Aid, and online at Amazon, Walmart, and DrKids.com.